Airovation Technologies Raises ESG-focused Investment from Yozma Group Korea

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airovation Technologies, an Israel-based cleantech startup, announced today that it has raised investment from the Yozma Group Korea.

The Yozma Group Korea plans to drive ESG-focused investment strategy through the investment as Airovation Technologies expands its air purification technology into carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology, a key technology in the carbon-neutral era. The Yozma Group Korea focus on discovering innovative startups that will lead the post-pandemic and the Fourth Industrial Revolution through the strategy.

Airovation Technologies (formerly Salamandra Zone) is an air purification solution startup utilizing the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's superoxide radical technology to eliminate ultrafine dust, microbiological pathogens, and hazardous gases and to convert them into clean air.

Airovation Technologies was matured with a patented technology that stabilizes and controls superoxide radical, the most powerful oxidizer in nature, based on over a decade of research at Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Hebrew University of Jerusalem was established by world renowned scientist Albert Einstein and produced eight Nobel laureates. Unlike the physical method of conventional HEPA filter, Airovation Technologies' air purification applies advanced chemical technology, software, and compatible engineering to efficiently eliminate noxious gasses and airborne viruses.

"Our visit to South Korea from June 17th to 30th provides the opportunity to explore cooperating with potential partners," said Gil Tomer, Co-Founder & COO of Airovation Technologies. "We will also participate in a panel discussion at the global startup fair 'NextRise 2021, Seoul' to share our vision for next generation technology with Korean corporates."

"As we planned to expand ESG-based investment from this year, the Yozma Group Korea decided to invest in the representative disruptive technology that can contribute to carbon-neutral vision," said Dongjun Lee, CSO of the Yozma Group Korea. "We are excited to support Airovation Technologies to find strategic partnership with excellent Korean corporations for technological convergence and manufacturing."

About Airovation Technologies

Airovation Technologies is an innovative Air-Tech company that provides original, patented air purification and carbon capture solutions. Based on over 10 years of R&D at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the core technology can efficiently and economically capture and convert CO2 into valuable mineral end-products and oxygen. Additionally, this technology is capable of purifying indoor air spaces by oxidizing dangerous microbiological threats such as viruses and bacteria while converting harmful gases into oxygen-enriched clean air. The key technological breakthrough is the in-situ generation of superoxide radical, the strongest oxidizer in nature. Airovation develops solutions for indoor air treatment as well as industrial carbon capture.

For more information, please visit us at www.airovation-tech.com

