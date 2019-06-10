airPHX Joins Leapfrog Group Partners Advisory Committee - Technology to be Showcased at APIC June 12-14ᵗʰ

MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- airPHX ("air fix") continues its rapid expansion of patented non-thermal plasma technology into the healthcare industry. With successful laboratory testing, validation in active patient environments and a growing base of customers, airPHX provides the industry with a highly effective, continuous HAI solution with its chemical-free and organic decontamination technology.

Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI)

Antimicrobial resistant pathogens pose challenges to hospitals because they cause HAIs during clinical treatment of patients. Existing methods to address this challenge include expensive and dangerous cleaning chemicals and deployment of expensive UV-C technology. Both solutions incur labor costs and have limitations, and neither provides continuous and scalable protection between treatments. Emerging germicidal lightbulb (UV) technology is expensive and has limited range and effectiveness.

The Leapfrog Group

airPHX has joined the Partners Advisory Committee comprised of a limited group of 15 healthcare leaders, providing an opportunity to quickly introduce airPHX to the industry. The Partners Advisory Committee was established in 2009 to give health care companies a structured interactive forum for dialogue between the industry and Leapfrog's Management and Board of Directors. The Partners Advisory Committee includes industry leaders like HCA, UCLA Health, UnitedHealth, Cigna, Merck and WebMD.

APIC 2019

airPHX will be showcased at the APIC Annual Conference, June 12-14th in Philadelphia https://ac2019.site.apic.org/ This event is sponsored by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. (APIC) and is the largest gathering of infection prevention professionals in the world. Representatives for airPHX will be available in booth #1146.

airPHX is a private company offering continuous surface and air sanitization solutions without chemicals or UV radiation.

