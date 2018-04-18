airPHX teams with Sweat N Glow to Support Member Health in Nationwide Network of Hot Yoga Studios

About Sweat N Glow

Founded by the former President and CEO of Bikram Yoga, Sweat N Glow (www.SweatNGlow.com) represents the original hot yoga movement. With many studios in the network, Sweat N Glow is the largest and fastest-growing hot yoga studio network worldwide. The Sweat N Glow community includes an easy online booking system, the best studios, certified, experienced, and friendly teachers, and a brand standard that provides a consistent high-quality experience for members nationwide. The Sweat N Glow culture has been designed for people from all walks of life. More than just a network of studios, Sweat N Glow promises to be an expansive hot yoga community with a clear mission: to help people improve their mental and physical well-being through hot yoga. Petra Starke, Founder, indicates "we believe this technology is the best available to keep our hot yoga studios clean and our members healthy. That is why airPHX will be required at every Sweat N glow studio nationwide."

About airPHX

airPHX is a private company that offers proprietary surface and air sanitation technology to the sports, health and yoga industries. airPHX uses a proprietary atmospheric cold plasma technique to create and distribute a low-level, unique spectrum of reactive oxygen species (ROS). airPHX technology operates continuously in the background as a prophylaxis with no labor costs and minimal operating expenses. Independent research confirms effectiveness in rapid elimination of harmful bacteria and viruses from the air and surfaces, the same results experienced by big box gyms, sports medicine clinics and athletic facilities nationwide. According to Chris Mattice, "airPHX is a perfect fit for hot yoga studios and will provide continuous health and wellness benefits for the Sweat N Glow members."

