AirPop Launches Its Line of Face Masks at BestBuy.com

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirPop, the leading consumer mask company founded in 2015, is bringing its expertise in creating high-performance face masks to BestBuy.com in the US. The portfolio of AirPop mask models available for purchase online include the Light SE, the Pocket, the Active and the Active+ smart mask with Halo sensor.

AirPop has harnessed filtration science and technology innovation to build products that deliver unrivaled comfort & breathability — revolutionizing the mask wearing experience for consumers. AirPop masks provide a serious line of defense against airborne risks carried by particles and droplets and they are designed to be breathable, stylish and wearable.They offer the same, highly effective, two-way barrier as the best medical and industrial-grade masks, but are specifically designed for consumers, to be comfortable all day on a variety of face shapes and sizes.

"Masks provide the first line of defense from airborne threats for every season throughout the year including fine matter particulate pollution, wildfire smoke, allergens like pollen and pathogenic risks like airborne viruses such as Covid-19. Our mission at AirPop is to empower everyone to understand the health impacts that poor air quality can have on our respiratory well being," said Chris Hosmer, Founder of AirPop. "This relationship with Best Buy gives consumers in the US access to our full family of products, masks that are designed for consumers but with the same high quality standards and two-way filtration as the best medical and industrial respirators."

Introducing the AirPop Mask Portfolio Available at BestBuy.com

AirPop Disposable Masks

AirPop multi-use disposable masks provide 99.3% particle filtration and 99.9% bacterial filtration, plus fluid resistance, to deliver a robust two-way defense for up to 40 hours before hand washing. With gentle cleansing they retain efficacy above 95% with normal use.

AirPop Light SE: The patented design of the Light SE creates a "lighter than air" feel with a 3D domed structure that enables effortless breathability. Ergonomic wings, adjustable ear loops and a cushioned nose seal provide superior comfort and fit.



The patented design of the Light SE creates a lighter than air" feel with a 3D domed structure that enables effortless breathability. Ergonomic wings, adjustable ear loops and a cushioned nose seal provide superior comfort and fit. The Light SE comes in black or white and a single mask retails for $7.99 , a 4-pack for $24.99 .

AirPop Pocket: The Pocket is a light mask with an Ergo-Foam seal which conforms to the nose bridge and its top vent allows for moisture to evaporate between wears. Its convertible structure provides compression strength during wear while still being flexible enough to fold down to 25 percent of its original size.



The Pocket is a light mask with an Ergo-Foam seal which conforms to the nose bridge and its top vent allows for moisture to evaporate between wears. Its convertible structure provides compression strength during wear while still being flexible enough to fold down to 25 percent of its original size. The Pocket comes in black or white and retails for $12.99 for a 2-pack.

AirPop Reusable Masks

Made with cutting-edge fabrics and Airpop's patented 3D Air Dome soft shell design that retains its unique shape no matter how many washes, the AirPop Active masks are durable, lightweight, comfortable and stylish. The masks feature disposable, snap-in filters that block 99.97 PM0.3, including dust, bacteria, and viral matter, and deliver up to 40 hours of use.

The Active: Designed to move with you. Engineered Airkniit delivers advanced comfort, breathability and protection.



esigned to move with you. Engineered Airkniit delivers advanced comfort, breathability and protection. The Active is available in black/yellow, grey/white or yellow/black, comes with four filters and retails for $59.99 . Additional filter packs can be purchased for $19.99 (4-pack).

The Active+ Smart Mask with Halo Sensor: The Active+ bridges the gap between AirPop's precisely fitted physical profile with cutting-edge app support that gives the wearer the ability to actively monitor local air quality and potential health risks, as well as their own respiratory health. The app uses a combination of data collected from the Halo sensor about the wearer's breathing patterns to give a visual overview of their breathing behavior, cycles, and even the pollutants that the mask has blocked during use.

The Active+ bridges the gap between AirPop s precisely fitted physical profile with cutting-edge app support that gives the wearer the ability to actively monitor local air quality and potential health risks, as well as their own respiratory health. The app uses a combination of data collected from the Halo sensor about the wearer s breathing patterns to give a visual overview of their breathing behavior, cycles, and even the pollutants that the mask has blocked during use. The Active+ comes in black/yellow or grey/white, comes with four filters and retails for $99.99 . Additional filter packs can be purchased for $19.99 (4-pack)

. Additional filter packs can be purchased for (4-pack)

Halo sensor monitors breathing cycles and behavior, as well as local air quality and potential health risks.



Android and iOS support.



Multi-month battery life

About AirPop

AirPop empowers you to take control of the air you breathe anytime, anywhere you need it. Since 2015, our material and design innovations have delivered comfortable fit and daily wearability for millions of people, while exceeding all professional mask standards for filtration and breathability. AirPop masks deliver superior performance by solving three critical issues: fit, filtration and breathability. The revolutionary mask design includes a patented seal ensuring a secure fit, while the 3D Air Dome increases airflow for better breathability and comfort. Furthermore, AirPop masks combine a 4-layer filter material to create a barrier down to 0.3 microns achieving greater than 99% efficiency in accredited laboratory tests. For more information, visit our website at www.airpophealth.com.

