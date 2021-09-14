AirPop Pocket and Kids Face Masks Awarded Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirPop, the innovative consumer PPE company founded in 2015, announced today its Pocket mask and Kids mask are the first consumer masks to have been awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) Seal of Approval.

The Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 200,000 North American Families provides honest and unbiased reviews that empower millions more consumers to make informed purchasing decisions in products they can trust. The community had this to say about the AirPop masks:

AirPop Kids Face Mask AirPop Kids Face Mask

93% of reviewers would recommend AirPop to someone else they know

93% we ' re impressed with the design and fit of AirPop Pocket and Kids Masks

re impressed with the design and fit of AirPop Pocket and Kids Masks 79% of people would rate AirPop kids masks much better than the competition

100% thought the AirPop Pocket and Kids Masks are fairly priced

The reusable & washable AirPop Pocket and Kids masks feature a "metal free" memory foam nose seal to ensure a snug fit that minimizes leaks. The 3D "Air Dome" design won't collapse onto the lips which makes speech difficult and can exacerbate skin/lip irritation. The shape also allows air circulation for easy breathing & superior comfort even all day long.

For total quality assurance, in recent laboratory testing by Intertek N.Y. according to the latest CDC/NIOSH approved ASTM F3502-21 face covering standards, the AirPop Pocket Mask achieved >98% sub micron particle filtration efficiency and 8mm H2O inhalation breathing resistance.

"We are proud to be awarded the PTPA Seal of Approval," said Chris Hosmer, Founder of AirPop. "The PTPA Seal is one of the most credible and influential consumer product awards out there so we're delighted that AirPop has had the chance to prove we walk our talk on high standards and deliver on our customers expectations."

The AirPop Pocket mask is suitable for ages 12 years and up and is available in black or white retailing at $12.99 for a 2-pack and $19.99 for a 4-pack. The Pocket case comes in black or white sold separately retailing for $6.99. The AirPop Kids mask are suitable for ages 3-12 years and are available in pink or blue retailing at $12.99 a 2-pack and in a 4-pack retailing at $19.99. These and a wider range of AirPop masks are available for purchase at aipophealth.com, amazon.com and bestbuy.com.

About AirPop

AirPop empowers you to take control of the air you breathe anytime, anywhere you need it. Since 2015, our material and design innovations have delivered comfortable fit and daily wearability for millions of people, while exceeding all professional mask standards for filtration and breathability. AirPop masks deliver superior performance by solving three critical issues: fit, filtration and breathability. The revolutionary mask design includes a patented seal ensuring a secure fit, while the 3D Air Dome increases airflow for better breathability and comfort. Furthermore, AirPop masks combine a 4-layer filter material to create a barrier down to 0.3 microns achieving greater than 97% efficiency in accredited laboratory tests. For more information visit: www.airpophealth.com.

Media Contact

Monica Rohleder

Strax Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

(847) 606-1973

Press release assets available here

SOURCE AirPop