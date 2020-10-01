AirPop, the World's First Air Wearables Company, Launches in the U.S. and Canada with New Line of Face Masks

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirPop is bringing its expertise in creating high-performance air wearable products to the United States and Canada, with the launch today of their new line of consumer face masks. Three AirPop mask models are available for purchase – the Light SE, the Pocket, and the AirPop mask for kids – with Original and Active models coming later in Q4 2020. These masks are part of a bigger category of air wearable products that AirPop pioneered to create better fit and more comfortable breathing for millions of mask consumers worldwide.

AirPop Light SE in Black

Air quality has been a problem for decades, in fact the World Health Organization estimates that 4.6 million people die each year from causes directly attributable to air pollution. AirPop recognized that for too many people, wearing a mask was a daily necessity to combat the detrimental effects of air pollution from both manmade sources and natural causes like seasonal wildfires. And the threat of dangerous pathogens – from SARS to H1N1 to the flu and now a global COVID-19 pandemic - increased the need for a barrier of defense for consumers. With that AirPop was born.

Since 2015, AirPop has harnessed filtration science and technology innovation to build high-performance products that deliver unrivaled comfort & breathability - revolutionizing the mask wearing experience for consumers. AirPop masks provide a serious line of defense against airborne threats carried by particles and droplets and they are designed to be breathable, stylish and wearable. They offer the same, highly-effective two-way barrier as the best medical and industrial-grade masks, but are specifically engineered for consumers, to be comfortable all day on a variety of face shapes and sizes.

"Masks provide the first line of defense from airborne threats, but they've been largely unregulated, under-designed and ineffective for the consumer market. So we at AirPop set out to change that," said Chris Hosmer, Founder of AirPop. "Because we all have a vital role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19 through our communities, choosing an appropriate mask means it has to both fit and filter well to reduce transmission from airborne particles and droplets. With AirPop there's finally an option that protects the rest of us, doesn't divert critical N95s from healthcare professionals, yet meets the same high quality standards and 2-way filtration as the best medical & industrial respirators."

The AirPop Difference

AirPop delivers superior performance by solving three key issues that plague most masks: fit, filtration and breathability.

Fit: An accurate, close fit is essential to prevent the inhalation and exhalation of small particles and droplets. AirPop masks feature a patented soft-seal and frame that responds to different fit profiles to help ensure a snug, but comfortable fit. And the tented, 3-D Air Dome shape keeps the filter away from the face, increasing airflow and improving breathability and comfort.

Filtration: When it comes to harmful pollutants, size matters. Anything smaller than 2.5 microns is known as " fine particulate matter" (PM 2.5) – think airborne bacteria, for example. AirPop masks create a barrier down to 0.3 microns with greater than 99% effectiveness at this scale. Our unique combination of 4-layer filter material provides an effective 2-way barrier against particles and droplets.

Breathability: Superior breathability is also vital – consumers won ' t wear what isn ' t comfortable or doesn ' t work. AirPop masks " give and take" in sync with your natural breath. And they have four layers of protection – from the droplet-resistant, non-woven outer layer to the filter and skin-friendly inner layer to ensure security and comfort. All of the materials used to manufacture our masks are tested by accredited 3rd party labs to exceed the World Health Organization and FDA medical mask material performance standards.

Introducing the AirPop Mask Portfolio

AirPop masks come in two options – multi-use disposable masks (Pocket, Lightweight & Kids models, available today) or reusable/washable masks with disposable filters (Original & Active models, coming soon).

Available Today: AirPop multi-use disposable masks provide 99.3% particle filtration and 99.9% bacterial filtration, plus fluid resistance, to deliver a robust two-way defense for up to 40 hours.

AirPop Light SE: The patented design of the Light SE creates a " lighter than air" feel with a 3D domed structure that enables effortless breathability. Ergonomic wings, adjustable ear loops and a cushioned nose seal provide superior comfort and fit

, for 4-pack and for 20-pack. AirPop Pocket and Pocket Case: The Pocket is a light mask that comes with a compatible carrying case - great for using on the go. The Pocket ' s Ergo-Foam seal conforms to the nose bridge and its top vent allows for moisture to evaporate between wears. Its convertible structure provides compression strength during wear while still being flexible enough to fold down to 25% of its original size -- perfect for tucking away into its case and fitting in a back pocket, backpack or handbag.

AirPop Kids: We used the same patented design principles that make the AirPop Light SE superior to create a one-of-a-kind children ' s mask. The AirPop Kids mask is light and breathable, giving kids the defense they need against airborne threats while providing comfort and ease for all-day wear.

Coming Soon: AirPop reusable/washable masks feature disposable, snap-in filters that block 99.97 PM0.3, including dust, bacteria, and viral matter, and deliver up to 40 hours of use. Both the Original and Active models feature AirPop's patented 3D Air Dome design that creates a canopy of clean air and balanced air circulation for the wearer, resulting in better breathability and wearability. They are made with cutting-edge fabrics that deliver strength and flexibility while remaining lightweight and easy to clean. These masks will also deliver up to 40 hours of wear time per filter. More details to come later in Q4.

You can find all AirPop multi-use disposable masks at Amazon.com or the AirPop website (www.airpophealth.com). AirPop reusable masks with disposable filters are coming soon.

About AirPop

AirPop is the world's first Air Wearables company. Since 2015, the company has harnessed filtration science and technology to build high-performance products that deliver unrivaled comfort and breathability for millions of people worldwide. AirPop masks deliver superior performance by solving three critical issues: fit, filtration and breathability. The revolutionary mask design includes a patented seal ensuring a secure fit, while the 3D Air Dome increases airflow for better breathability and comfort. Furthermore, AirPop masks combine a 4-layer filter material to create a barrier down to 0.3 microns, and their filters deliver greater than 99% effectiveness. For more information visit: www.airpophealth.com.

Media Contact

