Airport and Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2022

The global airport and marine port security market is expected to grow from $72.13 billion in 2021 to $78.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The airport and marine port security market is expected to grow to $113.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Major players in the airport and marine port security market are Tyco International Ltd, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HCL Infosystems Limited, Bosch Security Systems, Unisys Corporation, Flir Systems, Inc., Raytheon, Siemens AG, SAAB AB, Motorola, James Fisher and Sons, Rapiscan, Nokia, and Safran.



The airport and marine port security market consists of sales of products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect a shipping port and airport facility from terrorism, other illegal activities, and activists. Airport and Marine port security refers to an ecosystem which provide safety to air cargos and protection of vessels, both internally and externally. It also refers to the measures taken to ensure that treaties signed with other countries are properly enforced.



The main types of systems in airport and marine port security include surveillance systems, physical access control systems, screening and scanning systems, perimeter intrusion detection systems, network access control and security, and real-time location systems. Surveillance systems refer to any electronic surveillance device, hardware, or software capable of collecting, capturing, recording audio, visual, digital, location, thermal, biometric, or similar information.

This technology will also allow ports to not only react faster to events but also for managing day-to-day operation costs of security guards, security vehicles, training, fuel, and others. They are used in different infrastructures including airports and marine ports. These services offered in airport and marine port security include facility and asset management, system integration, training & consulting.



North America was the largest region in the airport and marine port security market in 2021. Aisa Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing internal and external threats are driving the growth of the airport and marine port security market going forward. Internal and external threats refer to the attacks from inside and outside of an organization. Airport and marine port security provide security from attacking with internal and external threats and provide safety to the airports and marine ports.

For instance, according to the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) report 2021, a US-based non-profit organization, TAPA has documented nearly 6,463 new cargo threats or attacks across 56 countries in Europe, and the Middle East region for the year 2020. Therefore, the increase in internal and external threats is expected to boost demand for airport and marine port security systems during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airport and marine port security market. Major companies operating in the airport and marine port security market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

