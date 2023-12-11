Airport Automation Market worth $7.7 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Airport Automation Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2023 to USD 7.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Automated systems contribute to a smoother and more convenient passenger experience. Self-service check-in kiosks, automated security checks, and electronic boarding passes contribute to shorter wait times and a more seamless journey through the airport.

Airport Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$ 5.8 billion

Estimated Value by 2028

$ 7.7 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%

Market Size Available for

2019–2028

Forecast Period

2023–2028

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By System, Application, Airport Side, Airport Size, End Market, Automation level and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Market Challenge

Gradual incorporation of cutting-edge technologies due to significant capital expenditures

Key Market Opportunities

Rising Utilization of Data-Backed Decision Making

Key Market Drivers

Growing emphasis on customer-centric strategies


The Automation level 3.0 segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the automation level, the level 3.0 segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Automation Level 3.0 emphasizes a higher degree of collaboration between humans and machines. While automation handles routine tasks, human operators remain actively involved in monitoring, decision-making, and taking control when necessary. This collaborative approach enhances overall system reliability and safety.

The medium-sized airport is projected to hold the largest share of the Airport Automation Market during the forecast period.

Based on boat power, the <5kW segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Medium-sized airports are often considered optimal for the implementation of airport automation solutions. They are large enough to benefit significantly from automation technologies but may face fewer complexities than larger international hubs, making the implementation process more manageable.

Automation and control segment to have large market share during the forecast period.

Based on the system, the automation and control segment are expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. Automation, including interactive HMIs, contributes to a smoother and more efficient passenger experience. Automated check-in kiosks, self-service bag drops, and electronic boarding systems enhance convenience for travelers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=133408420

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

The Airport Automation industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a surge in air travel demand, driven by factors such as economic growth, rising middle-class population, and increased connectivity. This growth in passenger traffic creates a demand for efficient and automated airport solutions to handle the increasing volume.

Key Players

Key players in Airport Automation companies such as Daifuku Co. Ltd. (Japan), Collins Aerospace (US), Siemens (Germany), and Amadeus IT Group (Spain) are working toward developing advanced airport automation solutions utilizing advanced technologies to help automate airport operations.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=133408420

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

