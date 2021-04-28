Airport Code No More: Luquire George Andrews Changes from LGA to Luquire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 35 years of visionary leadership and award-winning client work, Charlotte communications firm Luquire George Andrews is rebranding itself from LGA to a sleek, modern moniker – Luquire – that reflects the cutting-edge, digitally focused firm it has evolved into over the past several years.

To help clients stay ahead of the curve in a constantly evolving marketing landscape, CEO and founder Steve Luquire has assembled a leadership team comprised of professionals who hail from such renowned agencies as Leo Burnett, TBWA\Chiat\Day, VMLY&R, Havas, Grey and FCB. The firm's services and client roster are diverse by design, fostering more creative thinking across a broad range of solutions and industries.

"For years clients have told me that when they're faced with a big business challenge or opportunity, their first thought is, 'Call Luquire,'" says Luquire. "That word has come to represent more than a person's name – it symbolizes the deep, talented team and advanced capabilities we've amassed to guide clients through a constantly changing marketplace."

To capture the new brand, Luquire designers created a new logo that features the name in all lowercase letters, with a stylish macron above the long "u" in Luquire that nods to pronunciation, and descriptors that characterize the firm's advertising, public relations and digital expertise. While the sophisticated design represents the agency's digital-forward evolution, the all-lowercase typography reflects Luquire's personal approach to understanding its clients' needs.

In support of the new brand, Luquire is unveiling www.luquire.com, along with updated social channels (@luquireagency), to showcase the curiosity-driven approach that has helped the firm create success for such recognizable brands as Visit North Carolina, First Citizens Bank, Bojangles and the PGA of America.

The firm announced its new brand with a little help from former Carolina Panthers All-Pro Luke Kuechly, who recorded a humorous video mimicking Panthers fans' signature "LUUUUUUKE" chant. Kuechly and Steve Luquire are good friends – the agency exec recruited the linebacker a few years ago to serve as an ambassador for the Project Life Movement, a national non-profit Luquire chairs that recruits diverse college-age individuals to join the National Bone Marrow Registry.

"We have the scale and the talent to deliver the highest-caliber work," added Luquire, "and because we're independent we can focus on serving clients instead of shareholders. Long-standing relationships have always been a hallmark of our firm because we work hard every day to earn our clients' trust, and that's one thing we'll never change."

About Luquire

Luquire is an independent marketing agency that applies tenacious curiosity to achieve exceptional results for its clients. Founded in 1984, the Charlotte-based firm works with an intentionally diverse array of clients across the full spectrum of marketing and communications services including branding, advertising and design, digital development, content creation and distribution, marketing automation, data science and analytics, media and engagement planning and public relations. For more information, visit www.luquire.com.

