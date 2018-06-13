Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Type (Commercial Aircraft (Outsourced / In-House), Fixed-Based Operators (FBO's) & Business Aircraft), by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies in Airport Operational Databases (AODB), Resource Management Systems (RMS), Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM), Common Use Passenger Processing Systems (CUPPS) Technologies for Passenger, Baggage, Air Cargo & Ramp Handling
Developments in the aviation industry have had a significant impact on the airport ground handling services market. Visiongain's report on airport ground handling services provides a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the airport ground handling services. Importantly, the report also delivers a forecast of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the airport ground handling services market.
Visiongain assesses the global airport ground handling services market will reach $54.18bn in 2018.
The Report Reveals A Global Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast From 2018-2028
This Report Also Offers Regional Airport Ground Handling Services Market Forecasts From 2018-2028
• Asia-Pacific Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
• Europe Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
• North America Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
• Latin America Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
And The Following Airport Ground Handling Services Subsegments Are Forecast From 2018-2028
• Commercial Aircraft (Outsourced) Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
• Commercial Aircraft (In-House) Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
• Fixed-Based Operators (FBO's) & Business Aircraft Airport Ground Handling Services Forecast 2018-2028
In Order To Offer An Accurate Snapshot Of The Current Market, Visiongain Also Profiled The Following Leading Companies:
• Swissport International Ltd.
• Dnata
• SATS Ltd.
• BBA Aviation Plc
• Menzies Aviation Plc
• WFS Global SAS
• Aviapartner Holding
• Primeflight Aviation Services
• Celebi Aviation Services
The Report Also Provides Details Of Over 100 Contracts Relating To Airport Ground Handling Services
Who Should Read This Report?
• Airport ground handling companies
• Airlines,
• Inflight catering companies
• Airbridge specialists
• Maintenance, MRO providers
• Fixed based operators (FBO)
• Baggage handling providers
• Passenger handling companies
• Cargo handling specialists
• Ramp handling / marshalling services
• Refuelling companies
• Airbridges / passenger tunnels
• CEOs
• Asset managers
• Heads of strategic development
• Marketing staff
• Market analysts
• Company managers,
• Industry administrators
• Industry associations
• Consultants
• Banks
• Investors
• Governmental departments
• Regulators
• Agencies
The Airport Ground Handling Services Market Report 2018-2028 is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. SWOT analysis tables, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting the airport ground handling services market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the business opportunities.
Companies Listed
AAS Airline Assistance Switzerland
Abu Dhabi Aviation
Adaptalift GSE
Adel Abuljadayel Flight Catering Company Ltd.
Aer Lingus
Aerocare
Aeroflot
Aerogate München GmbH
Aeroground Flughafen Muenchen GmbH
Aeropuertos Argentinas
AFCO
AFS Aviation Fuel Services GmbH
AGN Aviation Services
AHS Jordan
Air BP
Air Canada Rouge
Air China Cargo
Air France
Air General
Air New Zealand
AirAsia
Airbus
Airline Catering Holdings Sdn Bhd
Airline Services and Components Group Limited
Airline Services Limited
Airport Handling SpA
Airport Management Group LLP
Alaska Air
Allegiant Air
Alliance Ground International
ALX Cargo Center IAH LLC ('AirLogistix')
American Airlines
Ameriflight LLC
AMG
Apple
Archer Capital
ASIG
ATA Italia
Atlantic Airlines
Aviapartner
Aviapartner Cargo BV
Aviapartner Group
Aviapartner Holding
Aviation Handling Services (AHS)
Azul
BAE Systems
Bangkok Flight Services
BBA Aviation plc
Beijing Aviation Ground Services Co Ltd
Beijing Capital Airlines
Bhutan Airlines
Bintang Nusantara Ltd
BMI Regional
Boeing
BP
British Airways
British Airways Regional Cargo
Broadlex Air Services
Brussels Airlines
Carbridge
Cargo Service Center India Private Limited
Cargogate
Cargolux Airlines International SA
Cathay Pacific
Cemerlang Pte Ltd
China Eastern Airlines
China Southern Airlines
Cobalt Air
Collinson Group
Czech Airlines
Deer Jet
Delta Air Lines
Delta Cargo
Delta Global Services
Derichebourg Group SA
DFASS (Singapore) Pte. Ltd
DHL
dnata
dnata Australia
dnata Newrest
Dubai World Central
EasyCart
Emirates
Emirates Airport Services
ENAIRE
Esso
Ethiopian Airlines
Etihad Airways
Etihad Cargo
Execujet
FBO
Fiji Airways
Finnair
Fly Blue Crane
FlyGeorgia
Fraport AG
Fraport Cargo Services
Frontier Airlines
Gama Aviation
Gategroup
GE Aviation
Germanwings
Ghana Airport Cargo Centre
Goldair Handling
Google
GTRH
Hainan Airlines
Hawker Pacific Flight Centre
HNA Group Co Ltd
Hong Kong Business Aviation Centre
Iberia Airport Services
IBS Software
Icelandair
Imperial Oil
Inceptus SpA
Indonesia AirAsia
InterAirport Services (IAS)
Interjet
JAL Airlines
Japan Airlines
Jazeera Airways
Jet Aviation
Jetairfly
Jetex Flight Support
JetQuay Pte Ltd
Jetstar Airways
Jetstar Asia
Jettime
John Menzies plc
JSC Astana International Airport
KLM Ground Services
Landmark Aviation
LBO France.
Lion Air
Loganair
Lufthansa
Macroasia Catering Services Inc.
Maguire Aviation Group LLC
Malaysia Airlines
Martinair Cargo
Mentor Africa
Menzies
Menzies Aviation
Menzies Aviation Bermuda Ltd
Menzies Aviation Freighter Handling
Menzies Aviation Heathrow
Menzies Aviation Kalgoorlie (KGI)
Menzies Aviation South Africa
Menzies Aviation USA
Menzies Aviation Heathrow
Menzies Aviation Southern Europe
Metro Flight Service
MJets
Mumbai Cargo Service Center Airport Private Limited
Myanmar Airways International
Myanmar National Airlines
Newrest First Catering
Newrest Group
Norwegian Air Shuttle
Norwegian Cargo
Oman Air
Oman SATS Cargo LLC.
Ontic
Orbital Group
PAI Partners SAS
Pegasus Airlines
Philippine Airlines
Prime Aviation Services SpA
Priority Pass
PrivatPort
PrivatPort Munich
PT Cardig Aero Services Tbk
Puncak Cemerlang BV
Qantas
Qantas Freight
Qatar Airways
Qatar Executive
Quantem FBO Services DTW LLC
Renaissance Aviation Ltd
RM Ground Services
Rockwell Collins
Royal Jet
Royal Jordanian Airlines
Ryanair
Saigon Hanoi Fund Management JSC
SATS Food Turkey Gida Hizmetleri Anonim Sirketi
SATS Investments Pte. Ltd.
SATS Investments Turkey Havacilik Yatirimlari Anonim Sirketi
SATS Ltd
Saudi Airlines Cargo
Scandinavian Airlines
Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS)
Scoot
Scottsdale AirCenter FBO
SEA Prime SpA
Service-VS
Servisair
SF Airlines
Shanghai Hawker Pacific Business Aviation Service Centre
Signature Flight Support
Signature Flight Support Singapore
Simplicity USA
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines Cargo
Skycare
Skyservice
Skystar Airport Services
Sonoma Jet Center
Starlink Aviation Inc.
Swiss International Air Lines
Swiss WorldCargo
Swissport
Swissport Algeria
Swissport Brussels
Swissport Cargo Services Graz
Swissport Cyprus
Swissport Executive Aviation
Swissport Finland
Swissport Ghana
Swissport Group
Swissport International Ltd
Swissport Kazakhstan LLP
Swissport Saudi Arabia
Swissport Zurich
TAG Aviation Asia Ltd
Tan Son Nhat Cargo Services Company Ltd.
TFK Corporation
Thai Airways
Thomson Airways
Tianjin Airlines
Transaero Airlines
Transglobal
TUIfly
Turkish Airlines Inc.
United Airlines
United Ground Express
United Technical Operations
Universal Aviation
VietJet Air
Virgin America
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic Cargo
Virgin Australia Airlines
Virgin Australia Group
Virgin Australia Regional Airlines
Volaris
Volotea
Westjet
WFS GI
Wiggins Airways Inc.
Wings Inflight Services
Worldwide Flight Services (WFS Global)
Xiamen Airlines
