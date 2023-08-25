Airport ground handling systems market in APAC to grow by USD 20.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing air passenger to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport ground handling systems market in APAC is set to grow by USD 20.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 20.09% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing air passenger traffic. The increasing air passenger traffic is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Air traffic is expected to grow at an average rate of 6% per year by 2035, with a global economic growth rate of 3% per year. The advent of low-cost airlines offering competitive fares to popular destinations was the second element of growth. Airlines have expanded the size of their fleets to meet the growing demand for air travel as passenger traffic increases. Therefore, with an increase in the frequency of flights or aircraft movements, the need for ground support systems at airports to support ground operations is expected to increase during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios Download Sample Report in minutes!

Leading trend - Technological advancements is another factor supporting the airport ground handling systems market growth in APAC.

Significant Challenge -

Ground handling incidents will be a major challenge for the airport ground handling systems market in APAC during the forecast period. The operation of an airport ramp is quite complicated. Ground handlers have to coordinate many different activities in a small space surrounding a very expensive aircraft in a short time. Accuracy, distribution, and safety depend on the successful cooperation of different team members. Collaborative ground handling community. Ground handling events are on the rise worldwide, resulting in injury and damage to aircraft and property. This will be a challenge that, in turn, impedes the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Airport Ground Handling Systems Market In APAC: Market Segmentation

The airport ground handling systems market segmentation in APAC by mode (independent GHPs and self-handling) and geography (China, India, Japan, and the Rest of APAC).

The growth of the ground handling systems market size in APAC by the independent GHPs segment will be substantial during the forecast period. Ground service providers are a collection of professionals who maintain an aircraft while it is on the ground and (usually) parked at the gate of an airport terminal. Ground operations must be safe and efficient for passengers to have an enjoyable flight. The main objective of this service is to ensure passenger comfort. While cabin cleaning takes up the majority of the time, it also includes changing onboard consumables (such as soap, tissues, toilet paper, and reading materials) and washable items such as pillows and blankets. Therefore, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

ADELTE Group SL

Cavotec SA

IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mototok International GmbH

SATS Ltd.

Swissport International AG

The Emirates Group

Transworld Aviation FZE

Tronair Inc.

Company offerings

ADELTE Group SL: The company provides state of the-art equipment and services to airports and airlines worldwide.

The company provides state of the-art equipment and services to airports and airlines worldwide. Cavotec SA: The company offers ground support equipment which is engineered a wide range of state-of-the-art systems and services for contact gates.

The company offers ground support equipment which is engineered a wide range of state-of-the-art systems and services for contact gates. Mototok International GmbH: The company's ground handling equipment which has No maintenance plans and no aircraft tug.

