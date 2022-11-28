Airport Ground Support Equipment Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport ground support equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1630.63 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.27%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in construction and upgrades of airports, the growing construction of cargo terminals, and the modernization of airport GSE.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global airport ground support equipment market as a part of the airport services market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (powered airport GSE and non-powered GSE).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Powered Airport GSE:

The powered airport GSE segment grew gradually by USD 4,691.58 million between 2017 and 2021. This segment includes towing tractors, lifts and loaders, ground power units, refuelers, buses, air start units, portable water trucks, lavatory service vehicles, catering vehicles, and de-icing vehicles. The adoption of powered airport GSE is expected to increase during the forecast period, as it is easy to use and improves the efficiency and productivity of airport operations. The increasing air traffic and cargo transportation activities are also driving the growth of powered airport GSE.

What are the key data covered in the airport ground support equipment market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the airport ground support equipment market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the airport ground support equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the airport ground support equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of airport ground support equipment market vendors

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1630.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Browse Industrial Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Power Rating



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global airport ground support equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global airport ground support equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Power rating Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Powered airport GSE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Powered airport GSE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-powered GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-powered GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-powered GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-powered GSE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-powered GSE - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Power Rating

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Power Rating



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Power Rating

7.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Non-electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Non-electric - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Power Rating ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AERO Specialties Inc.

Exhibit 112: AERO Specialties Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: AERO Specialties Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AERO Specialties Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alvest SAS

Exhibit 115: Alvest SAS - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alvest SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Alvest SAS - Key news



Exhibit 118: Alvest SAS - Key offerings

12.5 Cavotec SA

Exhibit 119: Cavotec SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Cavotec SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Cavotec SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Cavotec SA - Segment focus

12.6 Curtis Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 123: Curtis Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Curtis Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Curtis Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 ITW GSE ApS

Exhibit 126: ITW GSE ApS - Overview



Exhibit 127: ITW GSE ApS - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: ITW GSE ApS - Key news



Exhibit 129: ITW GSE ApS - Key offerings

12.8 John Bean Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 130: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: John Bean Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Mallaghan GA Inc.

Exhibit 134: Mallaghan GA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Mallaghan GA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Mallaghan GA Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Mallaghan GA Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG

Exhibit 138: MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 139: MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Rheinmetall AG

Exhibit 141: Rheinmetall AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Rheinmetall AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Rheinmetall AG - Key news



Exhibit 144: Rheinmetall AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Rheinmetall AG - Segment focus

12.12 Sojitz Aerospace Corp.

Exhibit 146: Sojitz Aerospace Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Sojitz Aerospace Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Sojitz Aerospace Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 TCR International N.V.

Exhibit 149: TCR International N.V. - Overview



Exhibit 150: TCR International N.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: TCR International N.V. - Key offerings

12.14 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 152: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Tronair Inc.

Exhibit 156: Tronair Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Tronair Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Tronair Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Vestergaard Co.

Exhibit 159: Vestergaard Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Vestergaard Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Vestergaard Co. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Vestergaard Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Exhibit 163: Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 164: Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

