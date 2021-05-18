Airport Ground Support Equipment Market to grow by USD 1.17 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the airport ground support equipment market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Powered airport GSE is the leading segment in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Alvest SAS, Cavotec SA, MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rise in construction and upgradation of airports. However, the cost pressure on airport GSE manufacturers will impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alvest SAS, Cavotec SA, MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the rise in construction and up-gradation of airports, the growing construction of cargo terminals, and the modernization of airport GSE will offer immense growth opportunities, the cost pressure on airport GSE manufacturers is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this airport ground support equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Type

Powered Airport GSE



Non-powered Airport GSE

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airport ground support equipment market report covers the following areas:

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Size

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Trends

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of GSE pooling as one of the prime reasons driving the Airport Ground Support Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist airport ground support equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airport ground support equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airport ground support equipment market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport ground support equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Recovery phase

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alvest SAS

Cavotec SA

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG

ITW GSE ApS

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Textron Inc.

Tronair Inc.

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

