Airport Ground Support Equipment Market to Grow by USD 1.37 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Airport Construction and Upgrades, Including AI Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global airport ground support equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.52% during the forecast period. Rise in construction and upgradation of airports is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of GSE pooling. However, cost pressure on airport GSE manufacturers poses a challenge. Key market players include AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global airport ground support equipment 2024-2028

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1368 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Market Driver

Airports and airlines are under pressure to enhance efficiency and reduce costs due to increasing air passenger traffic and the demand for on-time performance. GSE pooling, a ground handling procedure, is a solution adopted by airport operators to address these challenges. This involves sharing of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) or GSE solutions among multiple airline ground handlers at a specific airport. By reducing congestion on terminals, GSE pooling improves airport passenger capacity and saves unwanted space. However, the varying peak requirements of airlines and handlers necessitate storing more GSE at terminals than required, impacting airport operations. Prominent airports worldwide are embracing GSE pooling to address the shortage of space at terminals. Technavio anticipates the popularity of GSE pooling to expand globally, while the adoption of advanced airport GSE, driven by the need for efficiency, will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market is witnessing significant trends in the airline, aircraft, and airport sectors. Key trends include the use of electric ground support equipment for improved operational efficiency and eco-friendly processes. Post-pandemic travel recovery and safety regulations are driving the demand for autonomous baggage vehicles, airport simulation software, and automated guided vehicles. Cargo handling is a growing trend with freight carts, cargo handling systems, and vertiport management solutions. Air traffic and inadequate airport infrastructure necessitate tow trucks for aircraft movement, refueling, de-icing, cleaning, and emergency services. Authorities and air carriers prioritize capacity expansion with greener products like lithium battery-operated GSEs. Compliance with safety regulations and travel restrictions necessitate airspace incursion sensors and low altitude microweather monitoring. Overall, the market focuses on enhancing airport operation in the terminal's service area through innovative solutions like maintenance platform lifts, passenger handling systems, and firefighting equipment. Acquisition cost remains a critical factor in the market.

Market Challenges

Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) manufacturing involves producing high-quality components at reduced costs, a challenge for OEMs in this competitive market. Consumer demand is surging, necessitating strict cost parameters for profitability. The small supplier base necessitates diversification into various components, which is capital-intensive and includes new services like designing and developing new parts. High component costs and stringent quality requirements add to the challenge. Outsourcing manufacturing to low-cost countries, such as China , is an option, but rising labor costs are making it difficult to maintain low production costs. These factors may hinder the growth of the Airport GSE market during the forecast period.

, is an option, but rising labor costs are making it difficult to maintain low production costs. These factors may hinder the growth of the Airport GSE market during the forecast period. The Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market faces several challenges in the current aviation landscape. Airspace incursion sensors are crucial for safety but can increase operational complexity and cost. Towing airplanes, refueling, de-icing, cleaning, freight carts, and other services require significant capacity and adherence to eco-friendly processes and safety regulations. Authorities issue guidelines for greener products and eco-friendly processes, affecting the acquisition cost of electric-operated GSEs, including lithium battery-powered equipment. Post-pandemic travel and travel restrictions impact airport operations in the terminal's service area. Air carriers prioritize operational efficiency enhancement, favoring electric vehicles over non-electric and fuel cell vehicles. Inadequate airport infrastructure and safety regulations add to the challenges, requiring a balance between ownership, fleet size, and air traffic management for cargo transportation.

Segment Overview

This airport ground support equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Powered airport GSE

1.2 Non-powered GSE Power Rating 2.1 Electric

2.2 Non-electric

2.3 Hybrid Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Powered airport GSE- The Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market refers to the industry supplying equipment for the efficient handling of aircraft on the ground. Key players include companies like TLD Group, JBT AeroTech, and Superior Industries International. Equipment includes towbars, tugs, belt loaders, and de-icers. Market growth is driven by increasing air travel demand and airport expansion projects. Companies focus on innovation, such as electric tugs and automated de-icing systems, to meet sustainability and efficiency goals.

Research Analysis

The Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market caters to the essential needs of airlines, airports, and air travel by providing various equipment for efficient and safe ground handling operations. This includes, but is not limited to, baggage handling systems, passenger handling equipment, cargo handling systems, electric ground support equipment, and maintenance platforms. Aircraft require GSE for refueling, de-icing, cleaning, towing, and freight transport. Autonomous baggage vehicles, automated guided vehicles, and airport simulation software streamline operations, while low altitude microweather sensors and airspace incursion sensors ensure safety. Terminal service areas offer passenger services, emergency services, and airport operation essentials like lavatory tank drainage and firefighting equipment. Air carriers rely on this equipment to ensure seamless ground operations for air travel.

Market Research Overview

The Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market caters to the essential needs of airlines, airports, and air travel by providing various equipment for aircraft handling, passenger and cargo processing, and airport operations. The market includes a diverse range of products such as baggage handling systems, passenger handling, cargo handling, electric ground support, maintenance platforms, autonomous baggage vehicles, airport simulation software, automated guided vehicles, and more. Aircraft ground support equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring operational efficiency, safety, and eco-friendly processes at airports. The market encompasses various types of equipment, including tow tractors, refueling vehicles, de-icing equipment, cleaning machines, freight carts, portable water storage, firefighting equipment, passenger service vehicles, emergency services, and lavatory tank drainage systems. Airports and air carriers invest in these GSEs to enhance capacity, adhere to safety regulations, and comply with international air transport guidelines. Post-pandemic travel and travel restrictions have led to a shift towards greener products and the adoption of electric and fuel cell vehicles. The market's growth is influenced by factors like air traffic, cargo transportation, inadequate airport infrastructure, and safety regulations.

