Airport handling services market: Driven by growing demand for outsourced ground handling services - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport handling services market size is forecast to increase by USD 56.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing infrastructure developments in the aviation industry, growing demand for outsourced ground handling services, and a rise in the number of airline passengers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Handling Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AHS Aviation Handling Services GmbH, Air General Inc., Airport Nuremberg GmbH, Alliance Ground International, Ana Holdings Inc., Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviapartner, Celebi Hava Servisi AS, Fraport Group, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., John Menzies plc, Prime Flight Aviation Services, Qatar Aviation Services, Sats Ltd., Signature Aviation Ltd., Swissport International AG, TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING, The Emirates Group, Universal Weather and Aviation Inc., and Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (international and domestic), service (GSHS and CHS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the international segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by an increase in the number of airports and airlines, an increase in travel spending, and the growth in the international airport handling sector.

What are the key data covered in this airport handling services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the airport handling services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the airport handling services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the airport handling services market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of airport handling services market vendors

The airport ground handling systems market size in APAC is expected to increase by USD 20.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 20.09%. The increasing air passenger traffic is notably driving the airport ground handling systems market growth in APAC, although factors such as ground handling incidents may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 20.09%. The increasing air passenger traffic is notably driving the airport ground handling systems market growth in APAC, although factors such as ground handling incidents may impede the market growth. The airport smart baggage handling solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 676.8 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The development of smart airports is notably driving the airport smart baggage handling solutions market growth, although factors such as high cost associated with SBH solutions may impede the market growth.

Airport Handling Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AHS Aviation Handling Services GmbH, Air General Inc., Airport Nuremberg GmbH, Alliance Ground International, Ana Holdings Inc., Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviapartner, Celebi Hava Servisi AS, Fraport Group, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., John Menzies plc, Prime Flight Aviation Services, Qatar Aviation Services, Sats Ltd., Signature Aviation Ltd., Swissport International AG, TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING, The Emirates Group, Universal Weather and Aviation Inc., and Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global airport handling services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global airport handling services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Services Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 GSHS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on GSHS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on GSHS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on GSHS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on GSHS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 CHS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on CHS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on CHS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on CHS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on CHS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alliance Ground International

Exhibit 108: Alliance Ground International - Overview



Exhibit 109: Alliance Ground International - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Alliance Ground International - Key offerings

12.4 Ana Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 111: Ana Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Ana Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Ana Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Ana Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Avia Solutions Group PLC

Exhibit 115: Avia Solutions Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Avia Solutions Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Avia Solutions Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Avia Solutions Group PLC - Segment focus

12.6 Aviapartner

Exhibit 119: Aviapartner - Overview



Exhibit 120: Aviapartner - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Aviapartner - Key offerings

12.7 Celebi Hava Servisi AS

Exhibit 122: Celebi Hava Servisi AS - Overview



Exhibit 123: Celebi Hava Servisi AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Celebi Hava Servisi AS - Key offerings

12.8 Fraport Group

Exhibit 125: Fraport Group - Overview



Exhibit 126: Fraport Group - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Fraport Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Fraport Group - Segment focus

12.9 John Menzies plc

Exhibit 129: John Menzies plc - Overview

plc - Overview

Exhibit 130: John Menzies plc - Business segments

plc - Business segments

Exhibit 131: John Menzies plc - Key offerings

plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 132: John Menzies plc - Segment focus

12.10 Prime Flight Aviation Services

Exhibit 133: Prime Flight Aviation Services - Overview



Exhibit 134: Prime Flight Aviation Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Prime Flight Aviation Services - Key offerings

12.11 Sats Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Sats Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Sats Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Sats Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Sats Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Signature Aviation Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Signature Aviation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Signature Aviation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Signature Aviation Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Swissport International AG

Exhibit 143: Swissport International AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: Swissport International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Swissport International AG - Key offerings

12.14 TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING

Exhibit 146: TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING - Overview



Exhibit 147: TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING - Key offerings

12.15 The Emirates Group

Exhibit 149: The Emirates Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: The Emirates Group - Business segments



Exhibit 151: The Emirates Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: The Emirates Group - Segment focus

12.16 Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Exhibit 153: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

