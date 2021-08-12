Airport Handling Services Market from Airport Services Industry to Witness Emergence of Celebi Hava Servisi AS, and Delta Air Lines Inc|Technavio

View our exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impact, and Customer Behavior.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The airport handling services market covers the following areas:

Airport Handling Services Market Sizing

Airport Handling Services Market Forecast

Airport Handling Services Market Analysis

The airport handling services market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Service (GSHS and CHS) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The Ground handling services segment led the market share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period. In addition, by geography, 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for air travel particularly in advanced and emerging economies including China.

Related Reports:



Airport Ground Support Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Airport services market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global airport handling services market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Throughout the forecast period, the hospital segment will be the leading segment of the market. The high inclination of patients toward hospitals is due to the scale at which they operate, the rules and regulations followed, and the importance given to maintain health records.

Buy the airport handling services market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Service - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 GSHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: GSHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Global GSHS market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: GSHS - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 CHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: CHS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Global CHS market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: CHS - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

APAC contributed 41% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 43% of the global airport handling services market in 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Airport services market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Airport services market in North America 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Airport services market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: Busiest and fastest-growing airports in EU 2018

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Airport services market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 40: Key airport expansion projects in the Middle East

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

8.1.1 Increasing infrastructure developments in the aviation industry

8.1.2 Growing demand for outsourced ground handling services

8.1.3 Rise in the number of airline passengers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Accidents and aircraft damages at airports due to human error

8.2.2 High market intensity leading to price cuts

8.2.3 Increasing number of HSR projects

8.2 Market challenges

8.3.1 Collective pooling of airside equipment

8.3.2 Growing market consolidations

8.3.3 Increasing adoption of technology

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

9.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Celebi Hava Servisi AS

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Delta Air Lines Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Fraport Group

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Signature Aviation plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Swissport International AG

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 The Carlyle Group Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 The Emirates Group

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio