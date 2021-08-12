Airport Handling Services Market from Airport Services Industry to Witness Emergence of Celebi Hava Servisi AS, and Delta Air Lines Inc|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the airport handling services market to grow by USD 43.06 bn at over 5% during 2020-2024 in its latest market research report. The report entails comprehensive analysis on dominant and strong players including Celebi Hava Servisi AS (Turkey), Delta Air Lines Inc.(US), Fraport Group (Germany), Signature Aviation plc (UK), Swissport International AG (Switzerland), TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING (Turkey), The Carlyle Group Inc. (US), The Emirates Group (UAE), Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. (US), and Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd. (Thailand).

The airport handling services market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the growing demand for outsourced ground handling services as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing adoption of technology and rising infrastructure developments in the aviation industry will eventually lead the market to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. However, accidents and aircraft damages at airports due to human error are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in the long run.

The airport handling services market covers the following areas:

Airport Handling Services Market Sizing
Airport Handling Services Market Forecast
Airport Handling Services Market Analysis

The airport handling services market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Service (GSHS and CHS) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).  The Ground handling services segment led the market share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market over the forecast period. In addition, by geography, 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for air travel particularly in advanced and emerging economies including China.

7. Geographic Landscape                                                    

APAC contributed 41% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 43% of the global airport handling services market in 2024. 

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

