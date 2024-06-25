Airport Handling Services Market size is set to grow by USD 62.5 billion from 2024-2028, Expansion of airport terminals and construction of new airports boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global airport handling services market size is estimated to grow by USD 62.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.1% during the forecast period.

The airport handling services market is taking off, fueled by expanding airport facilities and a collaborative approach to equipment sharing. However, human error and ground accidents remain a concern.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global airport handling services market 2024-2028

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Growth

Rising air traffic due to airport expansions and new constructions is driving demand for handling services.

Collective pooling of ground equipment by airports and airlines is improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Key Services

Cargo handling: Ensures smooth transfer of goods between aircraft and ground transportation.

Ground handling: Includes fueling, cleaning, towing, and marshalling of aircraft.

Passenger services: Covers check-in, baggage handling, and boarding assistance.

Technology Adoption

Automation and integration of technology are streamlining operations and enhancing passenger experience.

Market Challenges

Ground handling accidents caused by human error are a major concern, leading to high costs and disruptions.

Increasing passenger and flight volumes strain airport capacity and require improved traffic management.

Reducing the carbon footprint of airport operations necessitates sustainable practices and technologies.

Stringent regulations and compliance requirements add complexity to the market.

Collaboration is Key

Effective collaboration between airlines, airports, and ground handling companies is crucial for overcoming challenges and delivering optimal services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

International



Domestic

Service

GSHS



CHS

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

