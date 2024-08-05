Airport Logistics Systems Market to Be Worth $9 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Airport Logistics Systems Market by Offering (Airport Baggage Handling Systems, Aviation Cargo Management Systems, Services), Technology (IoT, RFID, AI/ML/DL, Scanners & Detectors, Others), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031,' the airport logistics systems market is projected to reach $9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024–2031.

Airport logistics systems refer to a wide range of processes and technologies that facilitate the efficient operation of an airport. These systems are highly integrated and use technologies such as RFID, barcoding, and advanced software to improve efficiency, security, and the overall passenger experience at airports. These systems are employed across a range of applications essential for airport operations, including baggage handling, flight scheduling and management, passenger check-in, security screening, air traffic control, ground handling, and facility maintenance.

The global airport logistics systems market is expected to register significant growth in the upcoming years, driven by globalization and strong growth in international trade, entry of low-cost airlines, advancements in freight security, safety, and transportation solutions, and modernization of airports to strengthen baggage handling systems. Also, the increased focus on autonomous vehicles in the logistics sector, increasing adoption of the internet-of-things (IoT), and rising demand for air cargo digitization are trends for this market.

The global airport logistics systems market is segmented by offering (airport baggage handling systems (check-in systems, conveyors, scanner systems, security screening, sorting systems, early baggage storage, baggage transport systems, baggage reclaim carousels, other airport baggage handling systems), aviation cargo management systems (warehouse and operational management systems, freight information systems, aviation cargo screening systems, cargo sales and reservation management systems, other aviation cargo management systems), services (support and maintenance, system integration and deployment, consulting)), technology (IoT, AI/ML/DL, RFID, big data, robotics & automated systems, scanners & detectors, other technologies). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, the global airport logistics systems market is segmented into airport baggage handling systems, aviation cargo management systems, and services. In 2024, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 45% of the airport logistics systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing passenger traffic and increasing integration of RFID technology for baggage tracking, automation in the conveyor belt technologies, modernization of airports & rising digitization, system control, and IT solutions. The airport baggage handling system serves the primary function of transporting baggage and ensuring each bag reaches its designated location within the airport. It supports various critical applications including load balancing, bag tracking for efficient routing, volume regulation to optimize space, detection of bag jams to prevent delays, automatic tag reading (ATR) for automated processing, tilt tray sorters for organized sorting, vertical sortation units for efficient handling of different bag sizes, and other essential tasks to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Based on technology, the global airport logistics systems market is segmented into IoT, AI/ML/DL, RFID, big data, robotics & automated systems, scanners & detectors, and other technologies. In 2024, the scanners & detectors segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 35% of the airport logistics systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing security concerns, an increasing number of airline passengers, and a rising need for enhanced operational efficiency at airports. X-ray scanners are used for screening baggage, cargo containers, and freight to ensure the safety of transported goods. The RFID scanners are also used for tracking & managing luggage, packages, and other items through automated systems.

Based on geography, the airport logistics systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of around 40% of the airport logistics systems market. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is driven by the growing goods trade, rapid growth in industrial manufacturing, and low-cost original equipment manufacturing. In the coming years, due to the rapid increase in industrialization in the APAC countries, this region is expected to witness optimistic growth. According to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), the APAC air cargo increase for airlines is mainly due to a sustained increase in the global trade for consumer and intermediate goods. Besides, business digitization, the way one conducts business with suppliers as well as with other supply chain partners, and international trade from APAC countries to western countries and Latin American countries also support the growing air freight in the APAC region.

The key players operating in the global airport logistics systems market are Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands), China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd. (Pteris Global) (China), Champ Cargosystems S.A. (A Subsidiary of SITA) (Luxemburg), Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), IBS Software Services Private Limited (India), Kale Logistics Solutions (India), ALS Logistics Solutions (UAE), Lödige Industries GmbH (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Grenzebach Group (Germany), and Logplan LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Airport Logistics Systems Market Assessment—by Offering

Airport Baggage Handling Systems Check-in Systems Conveyors Scanner Systems Security Screening Sorting Systems Early Baggage Storage Baggage Transport Systems Baggage Reclaim Carousels Other Airport Baggage Handling Systems

Aviation Cargo Management Systems Warehouse and Operational Management Systems Freight Information Systems Aviation Cargo Screening Systems Cargo Sales and Reservation Management Systems Other Aviation Cargo Management Systems

Services Support and Maintenance System Integration and Deployment Consulting



Airport Logistics Systems Market Assessment—by Technology

IoT

AI/ML/DL

RFID

Big Data

Robotics & Automated Systems

Scanners & Detectors

Other Technologies

Airport Logistics Systems Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S . Canada

Europe Germany U.K . France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

