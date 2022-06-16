Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Market Forecast to 2025 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Geography

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Concessionaries:

The airport non-aeronautical revenue market share growth by the concessionaries will be significant during the forecast period. With growing investments in airport developments, airports are expanding, diversifying, and upgrading their retail and duty-free offerings for an effective rate of return. Airport operators are commercializing airport terminal areas and surroundings with various concessionaires to leverage the increasing passenger traffic as an opportunity to influence passengers' buying ability. These concessionaires pay certain fees to operate their restaurants, bars, and cafeterias, and catering services at facilities such as airports, hotels, lounges, duty-free shops, conference rooms, spas, and gyms, which constitute a major portion of the airport's non-aeronautical revenue.

Out-of-Scope:

Parking and car rentals

Land rentals

Terminal rent by airlines

Other services

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 46.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport AG, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (concessionaires, parking and car rentals, land rentals, terminal rent by airlines, and other services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America).

Key Companies- Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport AG, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA among others.

Driver- Evolving sophisticated airport terminals to drive the market.

Evolving sophisticated airport terminals to drive the market. Challenge- Cost- intensive market penetration to challenge the market growth

Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Market Driver:

Evolving sophisticated airport terminals:

Though the main functional core of an airport is its passenger terminals, it also carries out various commercial activities that generate non-aeronautical revenues through luxury commercial spaces offering high-end products and services. Airport operators are morphing terminal spaces to shopping malls, along with artistic and recreational venues, to attract passengers and earn non-aeronautical revenues. Airport operators are also providing conference rooms to business passengers to reduce their travel time and eliminate their need to travel to cities. Airport terminal areas are no longer restricted to food courts, magazine shops, and duty-free stores. They now include shopping galleries and streets featuring specialty retail, high-end boutiques, upscale restaurants, along with entertainment, live music, arts, and cultural attractions. International brands are being complemented with locally-themed products and dining outlets. Trade facilities and custodian-staffed business lounges are emerging in airport terminals, which are propelling the growth of the global airport non-aeronautical revenue market.

Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Market Challenge:

Cost-intensive market penetration:

Most domestic or regional airports are only used for arrival and departure and offer very few concessionaires. Passengers who are traveling through these airports do not wait for a long time, thereby bringing down the need for sleeping pods or any other rest areas in these terminals. Also, the limited terminal space at airports is one of the major constraints for the deployment of sleeping pods, especially at brown-field airports where the airport terminal space is already saturated. In addition, most airports have lounges and other rest areas that offer more privacy to passengers than sleeping pods. Also, public organizations are investing in the development of no-frill airports in tier-II and tier-III cities to encourage air transport. These airports have a small terminal building with baggage carousels, few seating chairs, and immigration areas that only encourage regional air connectivity. Such airports do not require sleeping pods and thus, pose a threat to market growth.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Concessionaries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Parking and car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Land rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Terminal rent by airlines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aena S.M.E. SA

Aeroports de Paris SA

Airport Authority Hong Kong

Airports of Thailand Plc

Copenhagen Airports AS

Fraport Group

Heathrow (SP) Ltd.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.

Korea Airports Corp.

Vinci SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

