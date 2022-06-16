Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Market Forecast to 2025 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product and Geography

Jun 16, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Market report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen, Airports AS, Fraport AG, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA. Companies like Aena S.M.E. SA offer various non-aeronautical services that include airport concessionaires, retail sales, duty-free shops, food and beverages, car rental and parking, fuel for aircraft, and landing and take-off charges at 46 airports in Spain and 17 other airports in Europe and America. The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, the airport non-aeronautical revenue market share is expected to increase by USD 46.93 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 9.1%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Concessionaries:
The airport non-aeronautical revenue market share growth by the concessionaries will be significant during the forecast period. With growing investments in airport developments, airports are expanding, diversifying, and upgrading their retail and duty-free offerings for an effective rate of return. Airport operators are commercializing airport terminal areas and surroundings with various concessionaires to leverage the increasing passenger traffic as an opportunity to influence passengers' buying ability. These concessionaires pay certain fees to operate their restaurants, bars, and cafeterias, and catering services at facilities such as airports, hotels, lounges, duty-free shops, conference rooms, spas, and gyms, which constitute a major portion of the airport's non-aeronautical revenue.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Parking and car rentals
- Land rentals
- Terminal rent by airlines
- Other services
|
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.1%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 46.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.00
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport AG, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (concessionaires, parking and car rentals, land rentals, terminal rent by airlines, and other services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).
- Key Companies- Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport AG, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA among others.
- Driver- Evolving sophisticated airport terminals to drive the market.
- Challenge- Cost- intensive market penetration to challenge the market growth
Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Market Driver:
- Evolving sophisticated airport terminals:
- Though the main functional core of an airport is its passenger terminals, it also carries out various commercial activities that generate non-aeronautical revenues through luxury commercial spaces offering high-end products and services. Airport operators are morphing terminal spaces to shopping malls, along with artistic and recreational venues, to attract passengers and earn non-aeronautical revenues. Airport operators are also providing conference rooms to business passengers to reduce their travel time and eliminate their need to travel to cities. Airport terminal areas are no longer restricted to food courts, magazine shops, and duty-free stores. They now include shopping galleries and streets featuring specialty retail, high-end boutiques, upscale restaurants, along with entertainment, live music, arts, and cultural attractions. International brands are being complemented with locally-themed products and dining outlets. Trade facilities and custodian-staffed business lounges are emerging in airport terminals, which are propelling the growth of the global airport non-aeronautical revenue market.
Airport Non-aeronautical Revenue Market Challenge:
- Cost-intensive market penetration:
- Most domestic or regional airports are only used for arrival and departure and offer very few concessionaires. Passengers who are traveling through these airports do not wait for a long time, thereby bringing down the need for sleeping pods or any other rest areas in these terminals. Also, the limited terminal space at airports is one of the major constraints for the deployment of sleeping pods, especially at brown-field airports where the airport terminal space is already saturated. In addition, most airports have lounges and other rest areas that offer more privacy to passengers than sleeping pods. Also, public organizations are investing in the development of no-frill airports in tier-II and tier-III cities to encourage air transport. These airports have a small terminal building with baggage carousels, few seating chairs, and immigration areas that only encourage regional air connectivity. Such airports do not require sleeping pods and thus, pose a threat to market growth.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Recovery phase
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Concessionaries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Parking and car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Land rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Terminal rent by airlines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aena S.M.E. SA
- Aeroports de Paris SA
- Airport Authority Hong Kong
- Airports of Thailand Plc
- Copenhagen Airports AS
- Fraport Group
- Heathrow (SP) Ltd.
- Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.
- Korea Airports Corp.
- Vinci SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
