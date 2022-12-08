Airport non-aeronautical revenue market: Growth opportunities led by Aena S.M.E. SA and Aeroports de Paris SA -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport non-aeronautical revenue market size is forecast to increase by USD 35045.11 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the evolving sophisticated airport terminals, growing transit and transfer passenger traffic, and airport loyalty programs

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the airport non-aeronautical revenue market as a part of the global airport services market within the transportation market. The parent market, the global airport services market, covers revenue generated by the operators of airports and companies providing related services. Operations and services include hospitality services, cargo handling services, and aircraft handling services, among others.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports Authority of India, Airports of Thailand Plc, Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Co., Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport Group, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Heathrow SP Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by service (concessionaries, parking and car rentals, land rentals, terminal rent by airlines, and other services), business segment (commercial development and advertising), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Segmentation by Service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Concessionaries:

The market share growth by the concessionaire segment will be significant during the forecast period. Airport operators are commercializing airport terminal areas and surroundings with various concessionaires to leverage the increasing passenger traffic as an opportunity to influence passengers' buying ability. These concessionaires pay certain fees to operate their restaurants, bars, and catering services at facilities such as airports, hotels, lounges, duty-free shops, conference rooms, spas, and gyms, which constitute a major portion of the airport's non-aeronautical revenue.

What are the key data covered in the airport non-aeronautical revenue market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist airport non-aeronautical revenue market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport non-aeronautical revenue market vendors

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35,045.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports Authority of India, Airports of Thailand Plc, Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Co., Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport Group, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Heathrow SP Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Business segment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Concessionaries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Parking and car rentals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Land rentals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Terminal rent by airlines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

7.3 Commercial development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aena S.M.E. SA

12.4 Aeroports de Paris SA

12.5 Airport Authority Hong Kong

12.6 Airports Authority of India

12.7 Airports of Thailand Plc

12.8 Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Co.

12.9 Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd.

12.10 Copenhagen Airports AS

12.11 Fraport Group

12.12 GMR Infrastructure Ltd.

12.13 Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport

12.14 Heathrow SP Ltd.

12.15 Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.

12.16 Korea Airports Corp.

12.17 Vinci SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

