Airport Security Equipment Market 2019 - Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024

The "Airport Security Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Airport Security Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Explosives Detection, X-ray & Infrared Equipment, Metal Detectors, Perimeter & Access Control, Biometrics Equipment, Alarms & Sensors, Video Surveillance, Intercom & Video Door Phones, and Others.

The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Analogic Corporation ( USA )

) Autoclear, LLC ( USA )

) Axis Communications AB. ( Sweden )

) Ayonix Corporation ( Japan )

) Bertel O. Steen Airport Solutions AS ( Norway )

) Brijot Millimeterwave Technology Corp ( USA )

) C.E.I.A. S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Gilardoni S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Honeywell International Inc. ( USA )

) IDEMIA ( France )

) Johnson Controls International PLC ( USA )

) L3 Security & Detection Systems ( USA )

) Mistral Security Inc. ( USA )

) Nuctech Company Limited ( China )

) OSI Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) OSSI ( USA )

) RedXDefense ( USA )

) RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS ( France )

) Robert Bosch LLC ( USA )

) Rockwell Collins ( USA )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) SITA ( Switzerland )

) Smiths Detection Watford Ltd. (UK)

Thruvision Ltd. (UK)

Vanderlande Industries B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Westminster International Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 92)

The United States (36)

(36) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (36)

(36) France (5)

(5)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (1)

