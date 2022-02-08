Airport Security Market revenue to cross USD 25 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) segment in the airport security market will witness growth during the forecast timeline, which is credited to the rising focus on improving passenger flow across the site. To improve operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs & track passengers traffic, airport authorities are investing in RTLS systems at different checkpoints. For instance, in December 2021, Xovis AG received a contract from the Airports of Thailand (AoT) for the supply & installation of passenger tracking systems at three airports including Phuket International, Suvarnabhumi (Bangkok) Airport, and Don Mueang International. The agreement includes the deployment of solutions for monitoring, analyzing, and presenting real-time data of travelers.

The system will collect data from operational data, such as a number of passengers in the arrival, departure & transit areas, and from visual information, to derive data-driven insights. Through this, the organization is focusing on reducing the waiting time during security checks, check-in lines, and passport controls, thus improving the overall customer travel experience. The collected data can also be used to forecast passenger traffic on a day-to-day basis and allocate resources & assets accordingly.

The increasing demand for modernization of the existing infrastructures will propel the airport security market expansion in North America. Organizations and government administrations are emphasizing on developing their facilities with the installation of advanced technologies such as automated lanes, biometric access control systems, video analytics, AI-based surveillance cameras, and explosive detection solutions. Through this, they are improving the performance, productivity & safety of airport assets and passengers.

For instance, in May 2021, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) awarded a contract worth USD 318 million to Raytheon Technologies for deploying checked baggage screening machines across all federally managed airports. The five-year nationwide contract includes equipment expansion to around 430 federal airports. It will also improve the security aspects of the terminals and reduce any danger to various stakeholders on-site. The growing implementation of safety solutions will support industry demand during the forecast period.

Some major findings of the airport security market report are:

The integration of advanced technologies, such as AI, data analytics, cloud computing & IoT, will boost the industry revenue. Furthermore, companies are developing security management software with features such as configurable API user restrictions, facial recognition, recorded footage smart search, map navigations, and video alarm processing.

The introduction of new & stringent government regulations associated with the security parameters of airports will foster the market progression. Airway transportation authorities across various countries are launching guidelines to maintain a minimum standard of operational activities. Through this, they are focusing on monitoring unlawful practices to prevent major incidents in the coming years.

The airport security market will showcase growth owing to growing investments in infrastructural extension of the facilities. To accommodate the increasing daily traffic in airports, administrations are planning new projects to add new flights paths, terminals, lounges, and parking spaces. The expansion of airport terminals will increase the requirement for safety solutions.

The growing risk of terrorist attacks will support the airport security market value. Organizations are installing advanced X-rays scanners at the checkpoints to prevent illegal smuggling of dangerous explosives, weapons, chemicals & firearms. The aim of this deployment is to reduce harm & danger to passengers, sitting inside the airport & in the airplane.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Airport Security Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Manufacturers

3.2.3.2 Software/technology providers

3.2.3.3 System integrators

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Marketing

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.5 System integrators

3.3.6 Distributors

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.3.7.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.7.2 Component suppliers

3.3.7.3 Manufacturers

3.3.7.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.7.5 System integrators

3.3.7.6 Distributors

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 AI & Cloud

3.4.2 Data analytics and Machine Learning

3.4.3 Automated Screening Lanes (ASL)

3.4.4 Biometrics

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

