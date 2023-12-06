Airport Security Market to Expand at 5% CAGR, Driven by Cybersecurity Concerns and Growing Air Traffic | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rising demand for aviation infrastructure, coupled with increasing terrorist activities, is driving the adoption of advanced airport security solutions. Emerging economies like India and China are expected to witness substantial growth in this market due to government initiatives to boost air travel. Delve deeper to gain comprehensive global insights into this dynamic market.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global airport security market is expected to grow from US$ 13.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 22.4 billion by 2033, at a 5% CAGR driven by increasing security concerns and rising passenger traffic.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Airport Security Industry Growth Overview, 2023-2033: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2973

Manufacturers are consistently upgrading their technology to ensure protection from advanced threats to airport security. Cybersecurity has become the most sought-after technology at airports to prevent internet-borne dangers from materializing. This technology also helps businesses to adhere to Internet policies.

Sophisticated cyberattacks on airport safety systems are multiplying in number. As a result, airports are escalating their investments in cyber safety to guard passengers and operations.

Airports constitute a crucial part of the country's critical infrastructure. Therefore, safety breaches can have a wide-reaching impact, in addition to the potential damage that can be caused to the finances and reputation. In March 2020, hackers gained unlawful access to two San Francisco Airport websites, thereby obtaining passwords and identities of contractors and employees. The airport had to take down the affected websites and change passwords to avert any danger before resuming operations.

The increased air traffic propels the heightened outlay on aviation infrastructure, expected to benefit market growth. Increasing terrorist activities are also increasing the uptake of airport security solutions. As a result of increasing government support to boost air travel, the airline infrastructure is expected to expand significantly in emerging economies like India and China.

Airport Security Industry Research Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Region Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia South Asia

Oceania & Middle East

Africa Key Countries Covered The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain Italy

Russia

Benelux

South Africa

Northern Africa GCC Countries

China

Japan South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand Key Segments Covered Technology and Region Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

FLIR Systems

IBM Corporation

Axis Communications AB

C.E.I.A. S.p.A. FLIR Systems

Hitachi Ltd.

Leidos, Inc.

Westminster Group PLC,

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies)

Biosensor Applications AB OSI Systems

Siemens AG

Bosch Sicherheits systeme GmbH

Auto Clear LLC

Smith's Detection Group Ltd

Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives















Understand global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historical data (2018-2022), and forecasts (2023-2033). Buy this report today!

Top Highlights from the FMI's Analysis of the Airport Security Market:

The North American airport security industry is projected to commit more than 24.5% share in the global market in 2023. The region is projected to generate significant revenue in the upcoming years.

Europe is projected to emerge as the second-best contender in the market. FMI has calculated that the region will enjoy a market share above 20.0% in 2023.

is projected to emerge as the second-best contender in the market. FMI has calculated that the region will enjoy a market share above 20.0% in 2023. The United States airport security industry is expected to lead internationally by capturing more than 14.2% market share in 2023. Government and key stakeholders are investing in high-level airport security to ensure the safety of air passengers and valuable resources in the country.

airport security industry is expected to lead internationally by capturing more than 14.2% market share in 2023. Government and key stakeholders are investing in high-level airport security to ensure the safety of air passengers and valuable resources in the country. Germany is set to mark its space in Europe . The country is projected to acquire 5% of the global market space globally.

is set to mark its space in . The country is projected to acquire 5% of the global market space globally. The United Kingdom airport security industry is projected to fly at a speed of 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

airport security industry is projected to fly at a speed of 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period. China , on the other hand, is projected to be running at a significantly high speed of 8% CAGR in the upcoming years.

, on the other hand, is projected to be running at a significantly high speed of 8% CAGR in the upcoming years. India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% over the assessment period.

is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% over the assessment period. Under the technology category, the access control segment is projected to acquire more than 25% market share in 2023.

Based on the system, the metal detectors segment is expected to gain above 20.0% in the upcoming years.

"Airport security is a critical aspect of ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and facilities within aviation," Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights). "This multifaceted discipline encompasses a range of technologies and procedures to mitigate potential threats and risks, playing a pivotal role in the global aviation industry."

Strategies to Keep the Key Contenders Soaring

Players in the market are getting worked up in the midst of a competitive race to capture a larger market share. These companies are concentrating on creating advanced autonomous security solutions to ease the work of end users. In addition to this, top merchants are working on increasing their presence in Asian countries where domestic and international flights are robustly increasing.

By shifting to Asian countries like China and India, where labor cost is less, manufacturers are also expected to increase their production level, thereby profiting from economies of scale. As travel & tourism takes center stage, governments invest heavily in the security and safety of air passengers.

Unveiling the Dynamics of the Airport Security Market: Access Our Comprehensive Research Methodology

About the Author:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers' shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Travel and Tourism Domain:

The KSA Air Traffic industry is expected to grow from US$ 13.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 31.1 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is being driven by several factors, including increasing passenger traffic, rising disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of air travel for both business and leisure. – Review and Request the Sample .

is expected to grow from in 2024 to by 2034, representing a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is being driven by several factors, including increasing passenger traffic, rising disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of air travel for both business and leisure. – Demand for hiking & trekking tourism in Sri Lanka is estimated to grow at 7.2% CAGR during the assessment period, reaching US$ 1,673.0 million by 2034. - Review and Request the Sample .

is estimated to grow at 7.2% CAGR during the assessment period, reaching by 2034. - The global space tourism market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,191.7 million by 2034, driven by the increasing affordability of space travel and the growing demand for unique and immersive experiences. - Review and Request the Sample .

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2034, driven by the increasing affordability of space travel and the growing demand for unique and immersive experiences. - The Maldives destination wedding business is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,770.2 million by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request the Sample .

is expected to reach a valuation of by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2034. - The culinary tourism market is expected to reach a staggering US$ 48.2 billion by 2033, expanding at an astonishing CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request the Sample.

is expected to reach a staggering by 2033, expanding at an astonishing CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2033. - China's destination wedding industry is expected to reach US$ 3,499.0 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach a total valuation of US$ 13,074.6 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%. - Review and Request the Sample.

is expected to reach in 2023 and is estimated to reach a total valuation of by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1%. - Thailand's Destination Wedding Industry is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,386.3 million in 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a total valuation of US$ 7,572.5 million by 2033. - Review and Request the Sample.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights