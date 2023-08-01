Airport Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2023: Market to Surpass $509 Billion by 2032 - Lucrative Opportunities in the Adoption of AI and IoT Technologies

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Infrastructure, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport services market size is expected to reach USD 509.70 billion by 2032

Global airport services have been driven by the increase in investment in the airport industry, the rise in passenger traffic across the globe, and growing import and export activity in both developed and developing economies have driven the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing consumer demand for luxurious brownfield and green filed airport services has fueled the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of KPI management, total airport management time, and an increase in the primary research activity by taking consumer stratification surveys on airports are projected to escalate the potential sales of the market in the coming years.

According to an article published by IATA in December 2022, passenger growth is projected to grow by around 8.4% & revenues are expected to grow to USD 438 billion.

The substantial growth of the air travel industry is projected to enhance the demand for airport services across the globe. Adoption automation, self-services, high investment in brown filed and greenfield airport services, and a rise in air traffic across the world have enhanced the performance of the airport services market during the forecast period.

Upgradation in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technologies have boosted the airport services market. In response to this, the rising population across the globe, and growing customer demand for luxurious and desirable services have enhanced the market growth.

Moreover, several manufacturers have launched distinct online applications for customer ease. This factor is likely to boost the market for airport services during the forecast period.

Airport services Market Report Highlights

  • Domestic service type segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing domestic consumer.
  • Greenfield infrastructure type segment accounted for the largest revenue share which is accelerated by the emerging trends of adopting greenfield services.
  • Aeronautical application segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period due to the growing population coupled with a rise in disposable income among people
  • Europe is expected to grow rapidly over the projected period on account of the strong presence of top international airports & desirable airport services.
  • The global players include Indigo, Zurich Kloten International Airport, Switzerland (ZRH), Frankfurt Airport, Germany (FRA), and others are consistently adding value by offering luxurious and desirable airport services, and others.

Airport Services Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Adoption of AI and IoT technologies
  • Growing population coupled with high investment in the airport services industry

Restraints and Challenges

  • Lack of funds for adopting the latest technologies

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Airport Services Market Application Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Acciona S.A.
  • Adani Group
  • Celebi Aviation
  • Air General Inc.
  • Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd
  • Emirates Group
  • Indigo
  • Fraport AG
  • LHR Airports Limited
  • Acciona
  • Signature aviation Plc
  • S.A.S. Services Group
  • WFS Global S.A.S.

Scope of the Report

Airport Services, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Domestic
  • International

Airport Services, Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Greenfield Airport
  • Brownfield Airport

Airport Services, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Aeronautical Services
  • Non-aeronautical Services

Airport Services, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

