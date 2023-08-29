Airport Sleeping Pods Market size to grow by USD 20.84 million from 2022 to 2027 | Benefits of Sleeping Pods to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport sleeping pods market is expected to grow by USD 20.84 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.84% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. This is due to the increasing demand for the product from end-users such as consumers in the region. The market for sleeper pods at regional airports is growing due to the growing demand for affordable yet comfortable accommodation options. Hourly pod prices typically range from USD 10 to USD 15. Moreover, mid-range pods cost between USD 20 and USD 72 a night, providing basic amenities. In these countries, a significant proportion of tourists opt for sleeping pods with modest accommodations.  Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a free sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Sleeping Pods Market
What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Airport Sleeping Pods Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The benefits of sleeping pods is a key factor driving market growth. Light exposure plays an important role in regulating human circadian rhythms, influencing feelings of sleepiness and bedtime habits. The sleeping pods offer a variety of benefits, including well-designed ergonomics, privacy visors, interface control panel, timed alarm functionality, and built-in speakers. In addition, the pods have built-in timers that make it easy to take a nap and wake up peacefully, eliminating the need for disruptive alarms that could disturb co-workers. For example, EnergyPods combine soothing vibrations and soothing sounds to gently wake people up from sleep.  Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major TrendThe growth of the global travel and tourism industry is a major trend in the market.

Some of the key Airport Sleeping Pods Market Players:

The airport sleeping pods market is concentrated and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies included are Gosleep, Metronaps, Minute Suites LLC, NapCabs GmbH, nine hours Inc., Sleepwing Ltd., SNOOZE AT MY SPACE, Yotel Ltd., and ZZZleepandGo Srl

Airport Sleeping Pods Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the airport sleeping pods market by application (single occupancy and shared occupancy), end-user (adults and children), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Challenges
  • Market Trends

Company Landscape

  • Companies covered
  • Company classification
  • Market positioning of companies
  • Competitive scenario

The deployable military shelters market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.66% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 82.96 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (polymer fabric and composite), type (rigid wall shelter and soft wall shelter), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Numerous benefits associated with deployable military shelters is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The airport stands equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,457.82 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (air bridge, preconditioned air unit, stand entry guidance system, and electrical ground power unit), application (aircraft operations and MRO), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). An increase in global freight and passenger traffic is driving market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

