Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market in the Airport Services Industry to Grow by USD 676.80 million|Technavio
Jul 06, 2021, 19:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport smart baggage handling solutions market is expected to grow by USD 676.80 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The airport smart baggage handling solutions market in the airport services industry is driven by factors such as the development of smart airports, the increasing use of AI in SBH solutions, and the expansion and growth in the number of airports is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost associated with SBH solutions, the scarcity of skilled resources to operate these advanced systems, and the issues related to the management of data and its security will hamper the market growth.
Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market: Product Landscape
Based on the market segmentation by product, the smart baggage and tracking devices segment generated maximum revenue in 2020. The growing need for trackable luggage has created the scope for new start-ups and established companies to develop smart luggage which will drive the airport smart baggage handling market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growing passenger traffic and airport upgrades will facilitate the airport smart baggage handling solutions market growth in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Babcock International Group Plc
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- G&S Airport Conveyor
- Leonardo Spa
- Siemens AG
- SITA
- Vanderlande Industries BV
- WFS Global SAS
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
