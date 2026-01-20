Airpost Launches AI Ad Engine With a Twist: People

SF startup backed by top-tier investors and blue chip clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airpost, a platform for building performance video ads faster at scale, launched today. Built by the team behind digital creative agency Ready Set, Airpost helps growth marketers speed up the entire creative pipeline—from insight to live testing—by pairing enterprise-grade AI with experienced creative strategists. The goal is simple: ship more high-quality ads, learn faster, and scale what works.

Dr.Squatch ads in Airpost

"AI is cool, but useful AI is cooler," said John Gargiulo, Founder and CEO of Airpost. "We built Airpost to drive real speed and performance gains for advertisers spending seriously on paid social. If you're spending $250k a month or more, you do not have time for a toy. You need ads you can actually run and actually work."

Airpost is built around a proprietary ad taxonomy: a clear, repeatable way to break down what makes an ad work. Instead of treating every new concept as a one-off, the platform organizes ads into the strategic and narrative components that determine results—hook, promise, proof, offer, pacing, format, and more. That structure makes it easier to see patterns across winners and losers, understand why something worked, and produce better iterations without guessing.

At a practical level, Airpost does three things:

Finds opportunities by scanning the market and the brand's history to surface underused angles, proven messages, and concepts with room to scale.

by scanning the market and the brand's history to surface underused angles, proven messages, and concepts with room to scale. Keeps creative on-strategy by grounding new scripts in product truth, positioning, and the brand's real voice—so output is aligned and usable.

by grounding new scripts in product truth, positioning, and the brand's real voice—so output is aligned and usable. Generates volume with quality control by producing a wide set of new scripts quickly, then having seasoned performance strategists review and tighten them before they ship.

Importantly, in addition to the platform, Airpost has a team of Creative Strategists who execute on behalf of clients. It's designed for teams that need consistent weekly creative—without backlogs, creative fatigue, or process drag. The platform supports a learning loop: launch many ads a week, read performance, and iterate with intent.

The company has raised from venture capital firms like Mischief and Lux Capital and grown to $1M annual recurring revenue in its first six months, with 100% client retention.

Go to Airpost.ai to learn more.

Airpost is a hybrid creative platform and service built for performance marketers. It combines enterprise-grade AI with experienced creative strategy professionals to deliver strategically built video ads every week for growth teams spending $250k/month or more on paid social. Airpost reached $1M in ARR in under six months and has maintained 100% customer retention to date. Learn more at airpost.ai.

SOURCE Airpost.ai