AirQueen.com Announces Medical Grade Masks Now Available to the Public in Large Quantities to Provide Safety During Thanksgiving Travel and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the urgent and growing needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, today AirQueen.com announced the availability of 1,000,000 medical grade N95 equivalent face masks to retail customers, further expanding the public's access to high quality protective equipment.

For months supplies of medical grade masks have been dangerously depleted and shipments of new supplies have been slow to arrive. AirQueen.com expects its supply to alleviate shortages by providing public access to its medical grade masks at least though the holiday season.

AirQueen.com AirQueen.com

Airqueen.com, which maintains supplies as part of its emergency preparedness, donated 500 masks a week at the height of the pandemic to the most at risk communities that have historically lacked access to safe and effective equipment, particularly face masks. A Lancet study shows 96% protection from an N95 mask and only 67% with a surgical mask. Cloth masks range from 5% to 80% protection, but lose 40% of their effectiveness if poorly fitted

COVID Educator and former network Chief Medical correspondent Bob Arnot MD says: "With the rapid spread of the virus and airborne nature, a medical grade mask, such as those on AirQueen.com, is vital enhanced protection for the general public. This is especially true for front line workers from teachers to firemen who have not been able to obtain this high level of protection."

Without reliable supply chains, infection risk remains high. While Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker expressed frustration in securing supplies for his state's critical workers, the Journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine found 20% of the 104 grocery store workers evaluated in Boston had tested positive for COVID-19.

TopTec, a leading high technology South Korean manufacturer, now has the capacity to manufacture 100,000,000 masks per month which it supplies to AirQueen.com. The AirQueen nano-masks relies on advanced nanofiber material to filter no less than 96.03% of tiny air born particles in tests performed by Nelson Labs under standard (non-modified) FDA and CDC CFR's, https://airqueen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Nelson-Labs-SodiumChloride-Report.pdf . The Air Queen has greater breathability and comfort than the N95, surgical or cloth masks and earned a 510K clearance by the FDA permitting the AirQueen mask to be used in American operating rooms.

Air Queen masks may be used 10 ten times by cleaning with a 75% ethanol solution making Air Queen the low-cost leader.

To learn more about the AirQueen adults and Airbon kids masks, please go to AirQueen.com.

Company contact: [email protected]





Press contact: Tom Van Daele, 310.804.2170, [email protected]

SOURCE AirQueen.com