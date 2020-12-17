AirQueen.com Masks Serve As Healthy Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airqueen.com masks, which offer 97% protection from COVID-19, are ideal stocking stuffers for everyone on your list, from adult to child. These next generation technology masks from AirQueen.com are among the most effective masks on the market at a cost of less than $0.20 cents a day when used in concert with AirQueen.com Ethanol Disinfectant spray.

AirQueen.com masks are ideal stocking stuffers! AirQueen.com masks available in adult and children sizes.

"AirQueen.com masks offer high medical grade protection for children and adults which provide the general public with the same high level of protection that health care workers have," says Louis Ziskin, President & CEO, Air Queen, Inc.

COVID Educator and former network Chief Medical correspondent Bob Arnot MD says: "Ensuring that your friends and family have the highest quality mask demonstrates that you truly care about their health and welfare. This next generation technology from AirQueen.com offers high medical grade protection for everyone."

AirQueen.com masks ordered at www.airqueen.com by December 23rd so that the masks can part of your safer holiday celebrations. Use the code "safe" to receive a 10% discount.

About Air Queen

The Air Queen nano-masks use a next generation filter technology employing an advanced nanofiber material to provide high level protection, at a minimum 96.03% protection according to tests performed by Nelson Labs under standard (non-modified) FDA and CDC CFR's. The Air Queen has greater breathability and comfort than the N95, surgical or cloth masks which is vital to nurses who have to remain so active during so much of the day. The Air Queen earned a 510K clearance by the FDA and a classification as a N95 substantial equivalent after rigorous testing by Nelson Laboratories. The Air Queen nano-masks are approved for use during surgical procedure. For more information, visit: https://airqueen.com/

