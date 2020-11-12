AirQueen.com Produces Improved Access to Medical Grade Masks for Nurses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 6 percent of adults hospitalized from March through May were healthcare workers, with more than a third either nurses or nursing assistants. To date, 27 percent of those hospitalized healthcare workers were admitted to the intensive care unit, and 4 percent died during their hospital stay. A primary cause of this high infection rate to frontline workers is because the majority of nurses in outpatient and nursing home settings did not have access to medical grade N95 masks. Not only is this a health and safety issue for the workers, but this also affects the general public as it reduces the ability of the hospitals to manage the pandemic crisis.

In response, AirQueen.com announces the manufacture of 100,000,000 masks a month so that nurses and other front line health care works can have the high level protection they need.

COVID Educator and former network Chief Medical correspondent Bob Arnot MD says: "protecting our front line medical workers is vital. This next generation technology brought by AirQueen.com brings on average 97% protection to these most at risk workers."

A Lancet study shows 96% protection from an N95 masks and only 67% with a surgical mask. Cloth masks range from 5% to 80% protection but lose 40% of their effectiveness if poorly fitted.

"Medical grade masks may have a major effect on stemming the current growth of new cases. They have prevented infections when health care providers were exposed to aerosolized virus."

Air Queen, produced by TopTec - a leading high technology South Korean manufacturer, now has the capacity to manufacture 100,000,000 masks per month, which are sold via its online site AirQueen.com. The Air Queen nano-masks uses a next generation filter technology employing an advanced nanofiber material to provide high level protection, at a minimum 96.03% protection according to tests performed by Nelson Labs under standard (non-modified) FDA and CDC CFR's, https://airqueen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Nelson-Labs-SodiumChloride-Report.pdf . Nelson Labs awarded the Air Queen classification as a N95 substantial equivalent and the FDA granted it a 510K seal, approving it for use during surgical procedures.

Many nurses in out patient settings, nursing homes and other settings do not always have access to this high level of protection, which is vital for their health and well being. Air Queen now solves that problem as each mask can be safely reused up to ten times through a certified ethanol cleaning protocol that extends average service life.

