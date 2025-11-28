AiRROBO Launches Massive Black Friday Sale on Amazon and Exclusive Discounts on Official Website

AiRROBO

Nov 28, 2025, 08:00 ET

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRROBO, the innovative smart home cleaning brand, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with unbeatable Black Friday deals, offering pet owners and smart home enthusiasts the perfect chance to upgrade their cleaning game at record-low prices.

Amazon Black Friday Deals – Super Select Best-Sellers
Starting now, people can enjoy a massive discount on two of AiRROBO's most popular products exclusively on Amazon:

AiRROBO BlackFriday Sale

  • PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum Kit
    The ultimate 5-in-1 grooming and vacuum solution for pet parents. Say goodbye to flying fur with powerful suction that grooms, trims, and collects loose hair all at once.
    Grab it Now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYNF9GZS

  • T20+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Emptying Station
    Featuring smart LiDAR navigation, super strong suction, and up to 180 minutes of runtime, the T20+ keeps your floors spotless with minimal effort.
    Grab it Now: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQC24STL 

These limited-time Amazon deals are available while supplies last – don't wait!

Official Website Black Friday Exclusive: Tiered Discounts + Refurbished Deals
For even bigger savings, head to AiRROBO's official U.S. store where people can enjoy tiered discounts on all orders:

  • Spend $200, save $20
  • Spend $300, save $50
  • Spend $500, save $100

Shop the latest LiDAR robot vacuums with built-in dustbins, certified refurbished pool cleaners, robot vacuums, and a full range of original replacement parts – all backed by official warranty.

Grab it Now: https://us.air-robo.com/collections/black-friday

Black Friday is the best time to bring smart, hassle-free cleaning into your home. Whether you're a pet owner battling endless shedding or just want your floors cleaned while you relax, AiRROBO biggest discounts of the year make it easier than ever.

All offers are live now and run through Cyber Monday (or while supplies last). Don't miss out – upgrade your cleaning routine today with AiRROBO!

