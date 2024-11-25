AiRROBO Launches the T20+ Robot Vacuum: Revolutionizing Home Cleaning with Advanced Features

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiRROBO , a leading innovator in home cleaning technology, has unveiled its latest smart home solution, the T20+ Robot Vacuum. Designed to elevate home cleaning to a new level of convenience and efficiency, the T20+ is equipped with state-of-the-art features that cater to modern households.

Unparalleled Navigation with USLAM Air 5.0 & LiDAR

AiRROBO T20+ Robot Vacuum USLAM Air 5.0 & LiDAR Navigation AiRROBO T20+ Robot Vacuum Hand-Free Cleaning

At the heart of the T20+ lies the USLAM Air 5.0 system, powered by cutting-edge LiDAR navigation. This technology enables precise mapping and intelligent path planning, allowing the robot to seamlessly navigate complex environments. Whether it's maneuvering around furniture or avoiding obstacles, the T20+ ensures thorough coverage for spotless results.

Hassle-Free Cleaning with a Self-Emptying Station

Gone are the days of frequent dustbin emptying. The T20+ features a hassle-free self-emptying station that can store weeks' worth of debris. This hands-off solution not only saves time but also keeps your hands clean and minimizes exposure to allergens, making it ideal for busy households and allergy sufferers.

All-in-One Cleaning: Sweeping, Vacuuming, and Mopping

The T20+ is a true multitasker, offering a 3-in-1 cleaning solution. It combines sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping in one device, ensuring every type of floor surface is left spotless. From stubborn dirt on carpets to sticky spills on hard floors, the T20+ handles it all with ease.

Enhanced Cleaning Performance with Floating Main Brush & HEPA Filter

To deliver exceptional cleaning performance, the T20+ is equipped with a floating main brush that adjusts to different surfaces for maximum contact and debris pickup. Additionally, its HEPA filter traps fine dust particles and allergens, ensuring cleaner air and a healthier living environment.

Long Runtime and Self-Charging Convenience

The T20+ is powered by a high-capacity battery, offering up to 180 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It's ideal for cleaning large spaces without interruption. When the battery runs low, the robot automatically returns to its charging dock, ensuring it's always ready for the next cleaning session.

Smarter Control with App, Voice, and Remote Options

Experience the ultimate in smart home integration with the T20+. Control it through the AiRROBO app, which allows you to schedule cleanings, set no-go zones, and monitor progress in real time. For added convenience, the T20+ supports voice commands through popular virtual assistants and even includes a remote control for manual operation.

Designed for Today's Busy Lifestyles

The AiRROBO T20+ combines intelligent navigation, powerful cleaning, and user-friendly controls to offer a comprehensive solution for effortless home maintenance. With its advanced features, the T20+ is more than just a cleaning tool—it's a smart companion for every household.

The AiRROBO T20+ is now available for purchase through Amazon . For more information, visit the official store.

Black Friday Deals You Don't Want to Miss

AiRROBO is making high-tech cleaning accessible with these unbeatable discounts during November 21st and December 2nd:

AiRROBO T20+ USLAM LiDAR Robot Vacuum : Originally priced at $499.99 , now available for just $199 .

: Originally priced at , now available for just . AiRROBO P20 Robot Vacuum : Enjoy a discount from $129.99 to $64.99 with code 9TNGZLDR .

: Enjoy a discount from to with code . Fixr PG50 Pet Grooming Vacuum : Perfect for pet owners, this grooming vacuum drops from $99.99 to $49.69 with code 4YUDMHIJ.

