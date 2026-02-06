Airrosti Launches REACH, Bringing a Proven Clinical Breakthrough in Musculoskeletal Care to a National Digital Platform

Validated by Claims Study dated, December,10, 2025, Airrosti providers showed $3.6K+ in savings per member per year.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airrosti, a national leader in outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care, today announced the launch of REACH, a clinically grounded digital-to-physical MSK platform that makes Airrosti's myofascial release–based treatment approach accessible nationwide for the first time by combining clinical triage, virtual and in person treatment, and prevention in one package. REACH is designed to help employers and health plans address more than $350 billion in annual MSK spending by replacing low-impact, exercise-only digital solutions with clinically accountable care proven to resolve pain and restore function.

For more than two decades, Airrosti has built its reputation on a distinct clinical model centered on hands-on myofascial release combined with targeted rehabilitation, an approach that has delivered consistently superior outcomes across nearly two million treated cases.

"This is a clinical reinvention, not a digital feature release," said Chris Cato, D.C., Founding Clinician and Chief Population Health Officer at Airrosti. "For the first time, we've translated our myofascial release–based treatment approach into a scalable digital platform without losing the clinical rigor that made it effective. REACH allows us to extend the exact care model that has resolved millions of MSK cases into new markets, earlier in the care journey, and with far greater precision than legacy digital MSK solutions were ever designed to deliver."

Unlike traditional digital MSK programs designed primarily around exercise content and engagement metrics, REACH is built around clinical decision-making, diagnosis, and appropriate escalation of care. The platform integrates instant triage, virtual clinical evaluation, digitally guided application of Airrosti's treatment principles, and seamless connection to in-person care when hands-on intervention is required, creating a single, coordinated system rather than a collection of point solutions.

REACH by Airrosti includes:

After a decade of rapid adoption, digital MSK care has reached a plateau. While app-based solutions expanded awareness and access, most were never designed to diagnose physical injury, manage complex cases, or deliver meaningful clinical resolution. As a result, employers have seen engagement without outcomes, and costs continue to rise.

REACH directly addresses this gap by anchoring digital access to a proven clinical treatment model, not generic exercise protocols.

Airrosti's long-term success for members and payers, has been proven by a detailed claims-based study completed on December 10,2025, for MSK patients treated by Airrosti vs. matched patients who used other provider types. The study showed significant savings for Airrosti patients with $2,329 saved per member per year (PMPY) on MSK costs, and $3,607 saved PMPY on total medical spend. Reach will combine these in-clinic results with virtual triage, in person or virtual care, clinical navigation and prevention to provide the most comprehensive and affordable national MSK platform.

"Airrosti has long maintained that by getting patients healthy quickly, there would be additional benefits for employers," said Mark Metcalfe, CEO, Airrosti. "Not only would there be less absenteeism as employees need less time for treatment, but employers would see significant savings on their medical spend. This study confirms that both MSK costs and overall medical costs are significantly less for Airrosti patients. The December study is the latest in our continuing analysis of claims data that began with the first Airrosti cost study conducted by Milliman more than a decade ago."

