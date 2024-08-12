AIRS Investors Have Opportunity to Join AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. ("AirSculpt" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AIRS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. AirSculpt released Q2 financial results that missed estimates for both revenue and earnings. The Company also announced that "Todd Magazine has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Magazine will serve as an advisor to the Company through December 31, 2024." Based on this news, shares of AirSculpt fell by more than 21.5% in morning trading on August 9, 2024.

