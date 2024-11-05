AIRS Medical Partners With Iosei - Participações to Expand SwiftMR® Across Brazil

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered diagnostic imaging solutions, has partnered with Iosei - Participações to expand the reach of SwiftMR throughout Brazil. This collaboration will enable radiology practices across the country to scan more patients, increase revenue potential, and deliver an elevated patient experience.

Bringing AI-powered MRI to Brazil

SwiftMR, AIRS Medical's award-winning1 software, reduces MRI scan times by up to 50%2 while enhancing image quality, helping to improve operational efficiency and increase patient access to care.

Iosei - Participações, a new company exclusively dedicated to AI, is powered by the expertise of MS Tecnologia Em Radiologia, which outsources radiology services in more than 90 practices across 13 states. With their deep understanding of local markets, the company is uniquely positioned to help diagnostic imaging centers implement SwiftMR, driving rapid improvements in patient throughput and scan quality.

This partnership will not only expand access to SwiftMR, it will also provide robust local support to hospitals and radiology practices to ensure they can fully harness the technology's potential. By offering on-the-ground expertise and dedicated service, Iosei - Participações will help these facilities enhance their efficiency and accessibility.

Transforming MRI efficiency

"This collaboration represents a significant step toward expanding access to our AI-powered technology, which has the potential to transform MRI by making the experience faster, more efficient, and patient-centered," commented Hyeseong Lee, CEO of AIRS Medical. "With Iosei - Participações' deep expertise and local presence, we're confident that SwiftMR will help deliver elevated care to patients throughout the country."

Marlos A. Gonçalves, CEO of Iosei - Participações, offered a similar sentiment. "We're thrilled to bring SwiftMR to Brazil and provide healthcare institutions with cutting-edge technology that's revolutionizing MRI," he said. "Our partnership with AIRS Medical allows us to offer robust local support, ensuring that every institution has access to unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality."

Generating rapid results

The integration of SwiftMR has quickly revolutionized operations at diagnostic imaging centers under the Iosei - Participações umbrella. "Since implementing SwiftMR at our clinic, we've seen a significant reduction in MRI scan times," noted Renato Daher, MD, owner of Diagnose, located in Ceres, Goiás. "This has allowed us to serve more patients without compromising image quality."

With SwiftMR, Diagnose reduced MRI scan times by more than 45% across brain, spine, and knee procedures. They also shortened patient time slots from 25 minutes to 12 on average, more than doubling scan capacity in the process. "The improvements in workflow and diagnostic accuracy have been remarkable, and we're excited to continue leveraging this technology to expand our services," added Dr. Daher.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies . Our flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI , and our team has been celebrated as innovators in AI . Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit airsmed.com/en .

About Iosei - Participações

Iosei - Participações is a leading operational outsourcing provider for radiology services in Brazil. Dedicated to driving radiology innovation throughout the country, Iosei - Participações empowers hospitals and imaging centers to deliver more efficient, higher-quality care.

Learn more at iosei.med.br/

Ashley Guidace

AIRS Medical

Director of Global Marketing

[email protected]

1 AIRS Medical Wins 2023 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for AI MRI Solution SwiftMR

2 For investigational purposes in countries outside of the United States, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Israel. FDA 510(k)-cleared to support images with scan time reduction by up to 50% in the United States.

SOURCE AIRS Medical