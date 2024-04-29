AirSculpt® Relocates and Expands to New Location to Meet Market Demand

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., ("AirSculpt") (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the relocation of its Atlanta office to 3391 Peachtree Road NE Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30326 from 3495 Piedmont Road. Also, the company's popular AirSculpt®+ skin tightening procedure has been added to the clinic's list of current offerings.

"We're delighted to announce our new Buckhead office in the prime Lenox Overlook area," said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. "The new office is beautifully designed and conveniently located for Atlanta residents. We are also now offering AirSculpt+ skin tightening which has delivered fantastic results for so many of our patients, so we are excited to now have this available in Atlanta."

AirSculpt® + is an additive procedure to AirSculpt® fat removal that offers an additional skin tightening effect. Patients first target any area containing excess fat with AirSculpt®, then have that same area treated with Renuvion® that tightens skin and improves laxity. This advanced, minimally invasive treatment combines helium gas and radiofrequency energy to create a plasma specially equipped to correct sagging skin and restore a youthful and natural appearance.

Since 2012 more than 60,000 AirSculpt® cases have been performed in AirSculpt's® premium locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. For additional information on AirSculpt®, the new Atlanta location or for information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 27 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt® offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

