AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Opening of Its New White Plains, NY Center

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., ("AirSculpt") (NASDAQ: AIRS;) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of its White Plains body contouring center at One North Broadway Unit 111, White Plains, NY 10601, increasing its clinic count to 32 locations.

The center has been thoughtfully designed and includes three operating rooms, enabling simultaneous procedures. Also, the company's popular AirSculpt®+ skin tightening procedure has been brought to the clinic's list of offerings.

"We are excited to introduce AirSculpt and our unique technology to the White Plains community," said Dennis Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. The opening of our beautiful new clinic marks our expansion to a second location in New York, a strategic decision driven by the growing demand in the market. Additionally, we are offering AirSculpt+ skin tightening which has delivered fantastic results for so many of our patients, so we are excited to bring this offering to White Plains."

AirSculpt® + is an additive procedure to AirSculpt® fat removal that offers an additional skin tightening effect. Patients first target any area containing excess fat with AirSculpt®, then have that same area treated with Renuvion ® that tightens skin and improves laxity. This advanced, minimally invasive treatment combines helium gas and radiofrequency energy to create a plasma specially equipped to correct sagging skin and restore a youthful and natural appearance.

Since 2012 more than 60,000 AirSculpt® cases have been performed in AirSculpt's® premium locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. For additional information on AirSculpt®, the new White Plains location or for information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 32 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt® offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

SOURCE AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc.