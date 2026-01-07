AIRSEEKERS Introduces Tron Ultra Robotic Lawn Mower with 4SWD All-Terrain Mobility and FlowCut 2.0 Mulching

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRSEEKERS unveiled the Tron Ultra, its most sophisticated robotic lawn mower equipped with the revolutionary FlowCut 2.0 system, at CES 2026. Designed as a fully hands-free solution for lawns of all sizes, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra combines powerful all-terrain capability, intelligent navigation, and advanced mowing technology to simplify lawn care for busy homeowners.

"The AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra is our next step in intelligent lawn care," said Woo Hu, CEO of AIRSEEKERS, "Pushing a manual mower in uncomfortable weather is now a thing of the past. Incorporating all the successes and learnings we gathered from the previous Tron robotic lawn mower, we designed the Tron Ultra to even more proficiently eliminate the frustrations homeowners experience with traditional mowers. No more missed patches and uneven cuts to complex setup and maintenance; the Tron Ultra works intelligently in the background so users can divert their attention to what matters."

4SWD Drive System to Conquer Difficult Terrains

The AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra coasts through complicated terrains that would challenge traditional robotic mowers. Its 4SWD drive system independently controls each wheel, enabling it to turn on the spot, move laterally across narrow gaps, and clear obstacles up to 2.36 inches (6 cm) tall. With upgraded high-traction wheels, it can traverse steep inclines of up to 85% grade (40°) and move confidently over wet grass, all while reducing lawn damage and soil compaction. Combined with intelligent environmental detection for slopes and obstacles, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra keeps rolling until the job is done.

Omni Navigation™: 2.0 AI vision + Lidar Navigation and 360° Full Yard Coverage

Powered by Omni Navigation™, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra combines AI vision sensors, LiDAR, and VSLAM mapping technology to perceive its environment with exceptional accuracy. Its 300° field of view enables the mower to detect and avoid obstacles in real time, allowing the Tron Ultra to dynamically plan its path around delicate lawn ornaments and plants while ensuring complete lawn coverage.

FlowCut™ 2.0 Intelligent Mulching For a Pristine and Healthy Lawn

Building on original Tron robotic mower's "set it and forget it" legacy, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra introduces the upgraded 3-in-1 FlowCut 2.0 mowing system. Featuring an enhanced double-bladed design, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra delivers greater cutting efficiency and ultra-fine mulching, saving time while helping protect the underlying grass from damage caused by coarse clippings. Its ultra-wide cutting deck covers 60 percent more grass per pass, reducing overall mowing time by up to 58 percent [1]. With adjustable cutting heights and mulching sizes, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra delivers a consistently even finish while enriching soil health by recycling grass clippings as natural fertilizer.

Furthermore, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra simplifies setup with a new beacon signaling system. By eliminating the need for complex RTK base stations and buried boundary wires, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra is as easy to set up as a manual lawn mower.

During operation, the new 360° radar beacons significantly expand signal coverage across a wider area, eliminating dead zones under trees, around buildings, and in challenging weather conditions. This enables centimeter-level guidance, allowing the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra to precisely navigate complex yard layouts and prevent uneven patches of grass. The combination of the new signaling system and upgraded Omni Navigation™ raises the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra's autonomy to new heights, reducing the need for manual intervention by over 50 percent to more reliably complete mowing autonomously.

Flexible Power for Extended and Uninterrupted Operation

Designed for lawns of all sizes and layouts, the AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra comes with fast charging and supports swappable batteries, allowing it to finish its work with minimal downtime. Each battery provides enough power to cover up to 0.49 acres (1,982m^2) per charge. When energy runs low, it automatically returns to its charging dock. Once recharged, it resumes mowing exactly where it left off. For uninterrupted operation, users can swap in a fresh battery in seconds to minimize downtime. Additional replacement batteries are sold separately and are readily available from the AIRSEEKERS store.

Availability

The AIRSEEKERS Tron Ultra made its exclusive debut at iMpact's Global Connect event on Jan. 5. It's expected to launch on Kickstarter in April 2026 for around US$3,000. Exact pricing and availability will be announced closer to the launch date.

To see it in action at CES 2026, visit the AIRSEEKERS booth, located at Eureka Park, Hall G, Booth #62058, Venetian Expo.

About AIRSEEKERS

Founded in 2022, AIRSEEKERS is a pioneering outdoor robotics technologies company. Aiming to revolutionize lawn care using fully autonomous robotic solutions, it developed its flagship product, Tron Robotic Lawn Mower, that combines advanced AI and cutting-edge engineering to free users from tedious lawn maintenance, making it easier than ever to achieve a pristine yard.

[1] Compared to an industry average cutting deck width of 230mm.

