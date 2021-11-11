AirSelfie Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSelfie, Inc. today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its 4th Generation product AIR NEO.

AIR NEO

AIR NEO - AirSelfie's 4th Generation Aerial Camera, delivers a completely autonomous experience allowing anyone to capture aerial images and video with the simple click of a button. AIR NEO is easy to use, takes off and lands right from your hand, and can safely be operated without a controller, nor any flight experience - meaning that your smartphone can stay in your pocket. AutoFly™ modes are the magic behind NEO, allowing storytellers to record their world using AI Body tracking and facial detection to perfectly frame your photos and video using 360, Orbit, Zoom, Wide, and Video modes. Images and video are crisp, without the need for additional stabilization or post processing.

AIR NEO

Autonomous Aerial Camera

12MP Photo, 2K Video

Video 5 AutoFly™Modes

Multi-point Face & Body Tracking

Airframe Integrated Propellers

Direct Share to Social Media

"AirSelfie continues to innovate and develop products for social media influencers, photo enthusiasts, and with the introduction of AutoFly™ Video – videographers. AIR NEO is perfect for capturing yourself at the center of a TikTok or YouTube video," states Greg Appelhof, CEO, AirSelfie Inc. He continues, "AirSelfie focuses on autonomous flight as a core platform, drastically improving the user experience for capturing images and video, controller-free. AIR NEO is the easiest and quickest platform to capture and share moments and stories as they happen."

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation .

About Company AirSelfie:

Airselfie, Inc, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. AirSelfie has developed an Aerial Imaging Robotics platform and proprietary flight control system that works with a low-cost MCU, and powerful imaging sensors to create consumer aerial cameras that capture social media content. AirSelfie focuses on autonomous flight as a core platform experience, using AI and computer vision to frame the perfect shot. The team crosses 3 continents: Minneapolis & Austin, USA; Milan, Italy; and Shenzhen, China.

Contact: Greg Appelhof

(888-841-3965)

[email protected]

www.airselfiecamera.com

SOURCE AirSelfie, Inc.