Airshare Expands Fractional Program Nationwide

Company will immediately begin selling fractional shares and jet cards within all lower 48 states

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private aviation company Airshare announced today it is expanding its revolutionary days-based fractional program nationwide, now offering fractional ownership and leases as well as EMBARK jet cards to all customers in the lower 48 states. This move complements its aircraft management and charter solutions, which the company has already been providing nationally.

Airshare's fractional expansion completes the company's strategic plan launched five years ago, recently featuring entry into new regions including the Upper Midwest, Southeast and Northeast. Operating a fractional fleet of Phenom 300 and Challenger 350/3500 jets, Airshare had recently experienced a significant increase in flights traveling to the West Coast, prompting the company to review timing of future expansion plans due to demand. With this change, the company will no longer charge repositioning costs for any flights that begin or end within any of the lower 48 states.

"We are extremely excited to be offering the Airshare Fractional Program to all potential customers coast-to-coast," said John Owen, CEO of Airshare. "Over the last few years, we have been carefully analyzing the right time to make our fractional ownership and jet cards available nationwide, as we wanted to confidently ensure we would maintain the exceptional customer service we provide for our existing customers. This change will only increase the flexibility our customers benefit from while flying with us, while enhancing operational efficiencies across our entire fractional fleet."

Following the company's acquisition of the Wheels Up aircraft management business last September, Airshare doubled in size to nearly 600 employees while operating a fleet approaching 150 aircraft, becoming one of the largest fleet operators in the United States. The company offers a holistic suite of private aviation solutions, including aircraft management, fractional ownership, EMBARK jet cards, charter services and third-party maintenance.

About Airshare

Airshare fits the way you fly. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., the company offers a holistic suite of private aviation solutions including aircraft management, fractional ownership, EMBARK jet cards, charter services and third-party aircraft maintenance. Airshare operates a fleet of approximately 150 aircraft through its aircraft management and fractional programs. The company also provides charter services internationally and aircraft maintenance in several locations throughout the country. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations. For more information, visit www.flyairshare.com .

SOURCE Airshare