Airspace Concludes Successful Sixth Year Supporting San Francisco Fleet Week with Advanced Drone Security and Airspace Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace, the San Francisco-born leader in drone security, airspace management, and counter-UAS innovation, successfully completed its sixth year supporting San Francisco Fleet Week, which wrapped up safely and successfully last Sunday.

Canadian Snowbirds over the San Francisco Bay

Since first partnering with Fleet Week organizers in 2017, Airspace has worked alongside event leadership to make drone awareness and airspace safety an integral part of the show. As drones continue to play an increasingly vital role in aviation and public safety, Airspace's presence once again reinforced the event's long-standing commitment to innovation, preparedness, and education.

"Fleet Week is where service, innovation, and public safety come together," said Jaz Banga, Co-Founder & CEO of Airspace. "We were honored to be here at home in San Francisco, where our team invented Remote ID technology, and to help keep pilots and the public protected."

Securing San Francisco's Skies

San Francisco Fleet Week presents an extraordinary challenge: it is the only city in the country where a Boeing 777 flies just 300 feet above the bay, one of the lowest airshow performances of a commercial airliner in the nation. This makes situational awareness and drone security mission critical.

"Urban airspace is evolving faster than most cities can keep up with," said Jaz Banga, Co-Founder & CEO of Airspace Defense. "San Francisco's skies now host hundreds of drones every day — not just DJI models, but commercial and custom-built systems that can fly beyond visual line of sight. The speed and density of these operations make citywide detection and accountability essential to public safety."

What Airspace Demonstrated at Fleet Week

Airspace Spatial

A system that uses drone sensors and AI analytics to deliver complete low-altitude situational awareness. It displays and categorizes airspace activity in real time, distinguishing friendly drones from potential threats with precision.

Airspace's AI-driven platform leveraged multi-sensor fusion to detect, identify, and respond to airborne activity within seconds. Alerts were transmitted instantly to operations centers and first responders, ensuring safe skies for pilots, spectators, and participants throughout the week.

Dual-Use Innovation: Protecting Skies and Enabling Progress

Airspace's capabilities are dual-use by design, built to protect national security and public safety while supporting the responsible growth of the drone industry for inspection, emergency response, logistics, and media.

The company's Remote ID system, invented in San Francisco, has become the FAA standard for identifying drones safely and transparently. Airspace continues to work closely with federal, state, and local authorities to ensure all operations remain lawful, compliant, and transparent.

Fleet Week Activation

Throughout Fleet Week, Airspace:

Conducted live demonstrations of detection and classification workflows.





Showcased real-time airspace monitoring capabilities to protect both manned and unmanned aircraft.





Hosted briefings for government, defense, and industry partners.





for government, defense, and industry partners. Operated a public education kiosk that helped visitors understand drone safety, Remote ID, and how drones can support emergency response and public events.

About Airspace

Airspace develops advanced solutions to detect, classify, and respond to drones operating in protected airspace. Combining sensor fusion (RF, radar, EO), AI analytics, and modular mitigation, Airspace delivers trusted protection for airports, cities, stadiums, and defense missions worldwide.

For more information or to request a demo, visit www.airspace.co .

