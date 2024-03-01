Airspace Expands Presence in Asia and Emerges as the Leading Critical Logistics Provider Tackling Semiconductor Supply Chain Issues

Airspace Collaborates with Leading Semiconductor Providers to Alleviate Supply Chain Issues in APAC

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Technologies, Inc. , the California-based provider of critical logistics solutions powered by AI, is thrilled to announce its recent expansion into Southeast Asia. Airspace has a mission to revolutionize time-critical shipments, making them safer, faster, more accurate, and more carbon-efficient. The company will now extend that commitment into the semiconductor industry, helping the world's largest suppliers manage their most complex and critical shipping needs. "Our mission has always been to empower shippers as they move their most critical packages," notes Airspace's founder and CEO, Nick Bulcao. "Southeast Asia is a key hub for the semiconductor supply chain and our expansion here has already allowed us to have a huge impact on securing these high-value packages that so many companies worldwide are dependent upon. This move reinforces our commitment to unparalleled logistics excellence on a global scale."

The Semiconductor supply chain is incredibly complicated, with hundreds of suppliers contributing to the end-product. Handling these packages requires the utmost sensitivity as they need to be transported along the fastest and safest route possible. Slower routes can cause shipping delays leading to downtime for manufacturing plants which can cost semiconductor companies upwards of $1 million per hour . Coordinating each cross-border delivery is a delicate balance between speed, safety, accuracy, and emissions efficiency. Logistics providers must evaluate the optimal path for a package amongst the trillions of different routing combinations as different origin, cargo facility, airline, layover, and destination combinations each have their own nuances that can lead to different risks and costs. In addition, a lack of transparency can be an open invitation to thieves who take packages in transit with shippers none-the-wiser until the incomplete package arrives at its destination.

Airspace's Global Managing Director Brandon Kennedy understands this struggle. "Logistics for the semiconductor industry has undergone tremendous change these past few years. Shippers require intelligent and tailored solutions to meet their specific needs now more than ever. The costs and repercussions of lost packages or delays can be crippling, and the emerging logistics providers understand that success comes from a deep understanding of the nuances and pain points unique to those shippers. A successful solution must go beyond just speed and service excellence and offer transparency and accountability to address the industry's nuanced pain points."

Within this high-stakes world of constraints, routing options, and risks, Airspace has emerged as a real solution for semiconductor and other high-tech shippers. Airspaces uses AI to evaluate trillions of potential routing options instantly to identify the perfect combination of drivers, airlines, airports, etc. to optimize the delivery of packages that matter. Airspace's technology can identify routes that are less likely to be delayed, have fewer lost packages, have the lowest cost or carbon footprint, etc. Once that route is selected, Airspace then leverages AI-powered predictions around arrival time at different stages of the delivery coupled with real-time monitoring of data flows to automatically identify potential risks that materialize en-route and make real-time adjustments. This allows shippers to get their packages faster, ensure those deliveries are safer, and better plan for their arrival.

Airspace, a leader in critical logistics in North America and Europe, recently expanded its strategic focus into Southeast Asia to tackle these pain points in the semiconductor industry. Global leading semiconductor providers including Qualcomm Technologies' RF360 group utilize Airspace's proprietary technology to optimize mission-critical and highly complex transpacific shipments of semiconductor components. In just two short years, Airspace has expanded its reach to now serve one-third of the top 25 largest semiconductor companies worldwide and has become the fastest-growing critical logistics provider in the sector.

"Airspace has consistently provided great service and flexibility when executing our time-critical shipments worldwide," said Michael Fleischmann, Senior Director, Sourcing at RF360 Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. We use Airspace for shipments from EMEA to Asia, from Asia to Europe and within both Asia & Europe. The Airspace platform provides full transparency and visibility into our shipments, a critical aspect in our industry that requires the highest discipline in on-time-deliveries."

As supply chains for critical goods continue to be disrupted, companies like Airspace are well positioned to help shippers ensure that essential packages arrive when and where they are needed.

About Airspace

Airspace is a global tech-enabled freight forwarder specializing in time-critical shipments. Airspace has been a leader in the industry in the United States for close to a decade, serving the nation's largest healthcare organizations such as The American Red Cross, LabCorp, the nation's largest organ procurement organizations, along with Frontier Airlines and many of the world's leading airlines and aerospace & defense manufacturers. Airspace's unique AI/ML technology platform, broad-spanning driver and airline partner network, and internal team of logistics experts ensure that the most sensitive packages arrive exactly how, where, and when they are needed in order to prevent business shutdowns, fix critical machinery, and save lives!

