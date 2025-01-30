AirSpace Integration Supports NASA Wildland Fire Technology Flight Tests

LA SELVA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSpace Integration (ASI) proudly supported NASA's recent flight test of advanced technologies designed to enhance wildland fire operations.

In November 2024, NASA's Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) project tested its Portable Airspace Management System (PAMS) at the Monterey Bay Academy Airport in La Selva Beach, California. PAMS is designed to enable drone pilots to safely deploy aircraft in wildland fire scenarios. Each unit integrates a computer for airspace management, a radio for inter-unit communication, and an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast receiver to monitor nearby air traffic, all housed in a rugged, portable container.

During the tests, researchers from NASA's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley evaluated the ability of multiple PAMS units to coordinate via aerial communications relays, simulating real-world conditions. ASI provided its state-of-the-art testing facility to support the campaign.

"This event showcased the tremendous potential of drone test sites in advancing technologies that address real-world challenges," said Chris Bley, founder of AirSpace Integration. "We are honored to collaborate with NASA and industry partners on this vital initiative and look forward to continuing these efforts in spring 2025 to enhance emergency response capabilities nationwide."

ASI's State-of-the-Art Testing Facility

ASI operates under an FAA Certificate of Authorization (COA) and offers dedicated testing zones tailored to advanced aerial research. Located at Monterey Bay Academy, the facility features:

2,200-foot grass airfield (CA66): Ideal for diverse takeoff and landing operations.

Ideal for diverse takeoff and landing operations. Naval Research Lab weather station: Provides real-time data for precise flight planning.

Provides real-time data for precise flight planning. Class G airspace access: Seamless uncrewed flight testing alongside General Aviation traffic.

Seamless uncrewed flight testing alongside General Aviation traffic. Coastal testing environment: Proximity to Monterey Bay enables research on maritime applications.

Proximity to Monterey Bay enables research on maritime applications. Education focus: Opportunities for hands-on learning to inspire future aviation professionals.

This combination of resources makes ASI's site a premier hub for drone innovation, research, and skill development.

Commitment to Safety

Safety is the cornerstone of ASI's operations. With a team of experienced aviation professionals, ASI employs rigorous oversight supported by chase pilots, boats, and ground-based observers. Advanced systems ensure real-time air traffic deconfliction, enabling safe coordination in complex airspace. Strategic partnerships with public and governmental organizations further reinforce ASI's commitment to the highest standards in unmanned aviation.

"ASI is proud to support NASA's ACERO tests, which advance the adoption of safe, coordinated, and efficient emergency response operations using cutting-edge drone and communications technologies within the FAA's National Airspace System," Bley added.

For more information about AirSpace Integration and its testing capabilities, visit AirspaceIntegration.com.

