Airspace Link FAA-Approved to Provide B4UFLY Services: Streamlining the Safe Integration of Drones into the National Airspace

DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link Inc., a leading FAA-Approved UAS (Drone) Service Supplier and Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) provider, is proud to announce it's approved to provide the FAA's B4UFLY service, marking their continued commitment to upholding drone flying safety standards in the national airspace. As an integral part of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) commitment to safety and seamless integration of recreational drones into the national airspace, this recognition upholds the next generation of responsibility and awareness for drone pilots nationwide.

B4UFLY is a collaboration between the FAA and private industry leaders, like Airspace Link, dedicated to ensuring the safety of drone operations by providing tailored safety information and airspace awareness to recreational and commercial drone pilots.

"Our collaboration with the FAA solidifies our role as a trusted channel, ensuring all flyers have access to vital safety standards and airspace intelligence before takeoff," said Daniel Bradshaw, Airspace Link Co-Founder and CTO.

Accessing the B4UFLY features through Airspace Link's AirHub® Portal ensures drone pilots can visualize and adhere to regulatory requirements when operating drones in controlled airspace below 400 feet. This integration showcases a clear indicator of whether it's safe to fly or not, interactive maps with informative data, insights into controlled and uncontrolled airspace, along with direct links to various FAA drone resources and regulatory information. AirHub® Portal is publicly accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms.

B4UFLY has evolved from a standalone application to essential features integrated into applications like AirHub® Portal, designed to provide drone pilots with both B4UFLY and LAANC capabilities in one location. This integration by Airspace Link continues to equip recreational flyers with the essential tools and information required for responsible navigation of the national airspace system.

For more information and to explore B4UFLY safety features in AirHub® Portal, visit https://airspacelink.com/pilots.

Airspace Link's mission is to enable the safe integration of drones into the national airspace and communities at scale through digital infrastructure, strategic partnerships, such as Esri, thought leadership, and a diverse pilot community. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA-approved UAS Service Suppliers of Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) approved to provide the B4UFLY service. Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, AirHub® Portal, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery and air taxi deployment in the future. Visit https://airspacelink.com/ to learn more and stay updated on the latest innovations in this space.

