Airspace Link Launches AirHub® Portal Marketplace, Offering Additional Partner Capabilities for Integrating and Managing Drones

DETROIT, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link, Inc., a leading FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier, today announced the launch of AirHub® Portal Marketplace, a curated collection of tools and third-party integrations within its AirHub® Portal ecosystem.

This new feature aims to enhance user experience and streamline access to specialized drone management applications. AirHub® Portal Marketplace is designed to support various stakeholders in drone integration, including government managers, planners, drone operators, and pilots engaged in both recreational and commercial applications.

Key Features of AirHub® Portal Marketplace include

Integration of 100+ Esri tools and thousands of data sets

Seamless application access through a unified login system

Simplified account management with automatic single sign-on creation

"AirHub® Portal Marketplace represents our commitment to innovation in drone airspace management," said Michael Healander, President and CEO of Airspace Link. "By bringing these custom tools and third-party integrations directly into AirHub® Portal, we're addressing a wide variety of user needs through specialized workflows."

The launch of AirHub® Portal Marketplace builds upon Airspace Link's continued innovation in its' mission to align stakeholders in support of advancing safe drone integration into the national airspace and communities at scale. AirHub® Portal Marketplace is part of AirHub® Portal, a streamlined FAA-approved application that combines functions required to plan, manage, and operate drones in one convenient application. Earlier this year, AirHub® Portal was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to provide the FAA's B4UFLY services for UAS flights.

Available applications in the marketplace include:

Accipiter Radar (https://www.accipiterradar.com): Provides high-performance radar and sensor intelligence networks for monitoring various aerial targets and environmental phenomena.

AeroDefense (https://www.aerodefense.tech) AeroDefense safeguards the skies with drone and pilot detection solutions that adhere to legal standards and require no federal waivers, aiming to protect critical infrastructure, stadiums, and other high-value targets from aerial threats.

AlarisPro (https://alarispro.com): Provides a fleet management platform for UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers to manage and optimize unmanned systems, safety, and reliability.

Dedrone (https://www.dedrone.com): Delivers comprehensive airspace security solutions providing early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.

Esri (https://www.esri.com): Offers 100+ GIS products and thousands of data sets, including ArcGIS Survey123, Site Scan for ArcGIS, ArcGIS Drone2Map, ArcGIS Business Analyst, and others. For example, our Esri integration allows users to customize pre-flight checklists using Survey123 and integrate operational and business GIS layers directly onto the Portal web map.

uAvionix (https://uavionix.com): Develops innovative command, navigation and surveillance solutions for aviation, including ADS-B transponders and receivers for crewed and uncrewed aircraft.

WhiteFox Defense (https://www.whitefoxdefense.com): Pioneers safe drone integration and offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions.

Custom Apps: Includes various tools such as HexGen Surface Profile Insights, Flight Details, and custom integration API and Services.

For more information about AirHub® Portal and its new marketplace feature, visit https://portal.airspacelink.com/.

About Airspace Link Airspace Link

Founded in Detroit in 2018, Airspace Link is at the forefront of enabling safe drone integration into national airspace and communities. As an FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier, the company's cloud-based platform, AirHub® Portal, provides essential digital infrastructure to support the growing drone industry. Airspace Link provides drone integration support to cities and government organizations across the United States through its FlySafe Program.

Media Contact:

Rich Fahle

[email protected]

SOURCE Airspace Link