Airspace Link Partners with MissionGO for life-saving drone deliveries

DETROIT, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link Inc., a leading North American provider of safer, scalable drone solutions, is partnering with MissionGO, a leader in unmanned aircraft systems production & operations, to launch data-driven processes for informing safe flight planning decisions of time-critical organ deliveries and time-sensitive medical cargo. The team's goal is to perform operations that use data-driven models to ensure safety, ultimately enabling safe package delivery solutions for the commercial unmanned aircraft industry.

This teaming announcement comes on the heels of a mobility and electrification investment from Michigan's Economic Development Corporation. Michigan's Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, was joined by state, local, and university officials at Kettering University's GM Mobility Research Center in Flint to announce the first round of Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grants. Airspace Link was one of five grant award recipients. MissionGO is a key partner collaborating with Airspace Link to enable innovative, sustainable transportation solutions in Southeast Michigan, as well as other areas throughout the country. This is just one of many projects that the pair has plans to collaborate on.

MissionGO's team of experts have led the way for advancing the use of unmanned aircraft for human organ transport, including the first pancreas flown, the longest distance flown for a human organ, and the first delivery of a human organ for transplant using an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) back in April of 2019. MissionGO continues to conduct organ and blood deliveries and is now in the process of certifying their MG Velos 100 UAS aircraft, an all-electric UAS rotorcraft capable of carrying up to 20 lb. payload and a flight endurance of up to 90 minutes.

"Airspace Link's AirHub™ platform connects with key stakeholders that need to participate in the implementation of these valuable services so that there is community engagement from local authorities and end-user health care systems. We work to manage, inform, and obtain authorizations, if required, from the regulatory agencies as well as communicate with drone operators and the community through our digital connections via one shared platform. We are excited about partnering with MissionGO to integrate our application services and data to inform the safe planning and execution of these life-saving medical delivery missions," said Lisa Peterson, VP of Business Development for Airspace Link.

"Unmanned Aircraft offer an improved form of transportation that is more efficient, safer, and highly sustainable with advancements in electrification over time versus other forms of manned aviation and ground transportation. We are looking forward to working with Airspace Link to increase the volume of delivery options for organs, tissues, related vessels, and diagnostic blood samples, which in turn, will help to save lives," said Frank Paskiewicz, Executive VP for Cargo Operations at MissionGO.

Airspace Link's AirHub™ solution will also assist with operations that requires a Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability approval from the FAA. The AirHub™ solution offers approval for further justification digitally with the FAA, and as of August 11th, also with night operations. Airspace Link and MissionGO are paving the way to modernize air mobility solutions, ultimately accelerating patient treatment and patient care with technology for life-saving missions.

About Airspace Link, Inc:

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drones fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, AirHub™, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery, and air taxi deployment in the future.

Visit https://airspacelink.com/ to learn more and stay up to date on the latest innovations in this space.

About MissionGO, Inc:

MissionGO is setting a new standard for next-generation transportation logistics. By leveraging unmanned aircraft systems, MissionGO delivers improved reliability, reduced costs, and increased transparency to benefit multiple sectors, including healthcare and critical infrastructure. The company is led by CEO and Co-Founder Scott Plank.

Learn more today at www.missiongo.io

