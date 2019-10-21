Airspan Announces Strategic Partnership for 5G With Mitsui

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspan Networks inc. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., announced today that they have finalized terms for a strategic partnership. This represents the first step for Mitsui towards investing in and growing its 5G business, in one of the most promising technologies of tomorrow and players in the space.

As part of this collaboration, Mitsui will also be able to provide financial and commercial support, to Airspan for large scale 5G rollouts. Furthermore MKI a fully owned subsidiary of Mistui will provide Airspan with operational and deployment support in Japan and Asia thanks to its years of local experience and reach.

Taisuke Miyake General Manager, IT Solution Dept. ICT Business Unit, of Mitsui, said: "We are proud to partner with Airspan, their success in delivering innovative and proven scalable 4G solutions will serve as a key advantage now in realizing their disruptive vision for 5G Open RAN network infrastructure, software, and services."

Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Airspan Networks, said: "Mitsui's experience in pioneering new technologies on a global level will be an invaluable asset for us as we scale and ramp up our 5G network deployments worldwide, we are excited and honored to welcome such a prestigious partner."

About Mitsui

Mitsui & Co. (8031: JP) is one of the largest and most prominent global trading and investment companies. Founded in Japan in 1947, the Group maintains a unique, unobstructed view of international markets through its worldwide network spanning across 66 countries, with a diversified business portfolio stretching across six key sectors.

Working in partnership with many of the world's most prominent private companies, Mitsui & Co.'s outstanding long-term performance is founded on its core business areas of Energy and Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, and Chemicals. These strong and expanding legacy businesses provide a stable platform across bold and increasingly innovative areas of Mobility, Healthcare, Nutrition & Agriculture, and Retail & Services.

Mitsui & Co.'s success is also founded on its adaptable approach to partnerships, which offers it unparalleled insights into the world's broad economic drivers. These insights enable Mitsui leaders to identify trends and opportunities for growth while driving effective collaboration across its businesses to harness synergies and realize additional value.

About Airspan

Airspan is a multi-award winning 4G & 5G network densification solution provider with nearly one million cells deployed world-wide, and an expansive product portfolio of indoor and outdoor, compact Femto, Pico, Micro, and Macro base stations. The perfect tool kit to exploit the full potential of technologies such as mmWave, Sub 6GHz, Massive MIMO, and open V-RAN architectures. As well as an industry-leading fixed wireless access and backhaul solution portfolio for PTP and PTMP applications.

Oak Investment Partners holds a controlling interest in Airspan. Airspan is not subject to the informational reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, does not file reports, financial statements, proxy statements, information statements or other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release contains forward-looking statements. For information about forward-looking statements www.airspan.com/fls .

