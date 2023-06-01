Airspeeders Land in Celeros

New Pilot Academy launched to offer pathway to becoming a real-world pilot

Future pilots can explore the Airspeeder MK3 eVTOL

Learn to fly the most advanced racing vehicle of the future.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeros, the new mixed-reality racing metaverse has launched a new Pilot Academy. The Academy will educate racing fans about the new Airspeeder Mk3, which players will be able to race within an immersive AAA gaming experience, AirspeederXR. Airspeeder is the first racing series to be launched in Celeros and the game will allow players to build and race their Airspeeders in a thrilling and competitive environment.

The Celeros Pilot Academy Preflight Checklist Airspeeder MK3 in Celeros Pilot Acedemy

The Pilot Academy is the first of many Celeros Academy Programs and takes users on a journey through a preflight checklist, to prepare them for becoming a pilot in the game. Users will be taken through an immersive experience where they will learn what it will take to get ahead in the real game and as a pilot in the real world. They will be able to explore all the facets of the vehicle to learn how the unique elements, such as the Collision Avoidance System, Motor, Battery and Propellers of the vehicle, will give them an edge against their competitors.

Only on completing the Academy will gamers be able to access the Celeros Hangar and their earned digital asset, the Preflight Checklist Academy Badge. The first people to pass the Academy will get automatic access to the limited supply, Guaranteed Allow List for the Celeros Race Track Mint coming in June. There will be a secondary Waitlist for those who want to be part of this limited mint and a raffle for further Guaranteed Allow List spots.

"This Celeros Academy marks the launch of Celeros to our gamers and investors. The experience is open to anyone and gives a fascinating insight into the innovation used in the real life Airspeeders. As we develop AirspeederXR, the first playing experience in the world of Celeros will be about speed and competition but will also give players a chance to build and configure their own vehicles and see what it will take to compete in the first race tracks on Celeros," Chris Abbott, Head of Product, Saltwater Games.

"It's so exciting for gaming audiences to now see this cutting-edge technology used in the Airspeeder series. We're on the verge of granting gaming audiences an unprecedented flying car racing adventure, where they'll be immersed in the innovation that fuels our groundbreaking vehicles. I can't wait to dive into the exhilarating realm of Celeros and race head-to-head with a new generation of fans," Matt Pearson, Airspeeder CEO.

Celeros provides gamers with the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in the real-world mechanics of the world's first motorsport series for electric flying cars. Players will have the opportunity to educate themselves through a game narrative that explores the mechanics that underpin the incredible world of flying motorsports.

The more time players spend in Celeros, the greater an opportunity they will have to not only rise through the ranks of our gaming community, but to potentially join the Pilot Academy and one day actually race a real vehicle themselves.

Check out and experience the Academy: https://academy.celeros.gg/

Media Contact

US Media contact

Serena Thynne - Trippant

Email: [email protected]

+1 917-853-3121

International Media contact

Kristy Hancock - Trippant

Email: [email protected]

About Saltwater Games

Saltwater Games is a global game studio and technology ecosystem. Saltwater Games is the development team behind Celeros and believes in creating the highest quality, most immersive experiences where physical and virtual merge for competition, rewards, education and impact.

SOURCE Celeros