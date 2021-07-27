Airstream® Launches Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer

Built on the foundation of a combined 160 years of expertise, Pottery Barn's timeless design sensibility, and Airstream's tenured travel innovation harmonize with gorgeous and functional elements throughout. In addition to the standard amenities found in all Airstreams – a dedicated onboard kitchen, a bathroom, and sleeping and relaxing areas – the new trailer is finished with hardware, soft goods, fixtures, and touches inspired by Pottery Barn's best-selling collections that recast Airstream's longtime promise to provide all the comforts of home.

"It's a match that makes sense in many ways," said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler. "Pottery Barn has this kind of magical ability to shape a space. You see it in their home interiors, where there's a comfortable, functional beauty to even the smallest spaces. They understand how your home is this canvas where real life happens, and we love how they applied that to the Airstream lifestyle."

The result is a travel trailer made for the modern era, where work, play, life, and learning blend at home and on the road. At the heart of this new travel trailer is the full complement of Airstream's innovative technology solutions – improvements and amenities that take the Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer one step closer to the future of travel. As industry leaders in design within the home, Pottery Barn worked with Airstream's interior design and engineering teams to incorporate innovation through thoughtful features, both in and out of the trailer.

"In partnership with Airstream, we were able to build on the comfort of home that Pottery Barn is known for while fueling the sense of adventure and the idea that home is wherever our customers are," said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President. "In response to consumer demand, we are thrilled to be launching the latest iteration of our successful collaboration, the idyllic Special Edition Travel Trailer, complete with all of the touches of home."

Working hand-in-hand, design teams from both companies approached the Airstream as a blank canvas upon which to create something fresh and innovative – a travel trailer imbued with the exceptional quality and unparalleled value for which both brands are known. Inside, every detail has been considered, from the custom-made, ultra-soft seating and sofa inspired by Pottery Barn's Big Sur Collection, including a hidden airline-style table in the arm, to window coverings made with oatmeal linen Emery Curtain fabric.

The collaboration shines brightly in the kitchen, where Pottery Barn's design instincts led to the inclusion of a unique solid oak wood dinette table, inspired by Pottery Barn's Benchwright Dining Collection. An heirloom-quality piece, the dinette table is built with oak hardwood, finished with premium materials, and designed to last for generations. Elsewhere in the galley, Pottery Barn brought the allure of their timeless aesthetic in a matte-black pull-down kitchen faucet, a stainless-steel flat apron sink, and a solid walnut cutting board sink cover. The aesthetic continues in the onboard bathroom, where a round vessel sink and a matte-black faucet are complemented by wall sconces. Under the bed, custom storage solutions give owners Pottery Barn-styled options for stowing road trip necessities. The window shades made with Emery Curtain fabric have a residential and soft feel while the overhead lockers with beadboard paneling were inspired by Pottery Barn's Aubrey furniture collection. Wall sconces round out the interior decor, adding ambiance and charm.

In another design first for Airstream, an outdoor hanging table attaches to the trailer's exterior creating the perfect place for entertaining, no matter the time of day. Pottery Barn also put its signature touch on the exterior awning and the accessory kit which comes with each trailer, including a 16-piece Mason Stoneware Dinnerware Set, an Indio Outdoor Folding Table and Armchair Set, a doormat, and more.

The trailer can sleep up to four people, and its twin or queen size bed options come with Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Bedding to provide total comfort at the end of an adventurous day.

The Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trailer has an MSRP of $145,500 and is now available at dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.airstream.com .

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

About Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

