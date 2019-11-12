Airstream Supply Company Chooses HEADSPIN as Premier Adventure Tool

"We're always on the lookout for products that are adventure-ready and embody Airstream's dedication to quality craftsmanship," said Mollie Hansen, Airstream Chief Marketing Officer. "With HEADSPIN, you have a product that proves its worth straight out of the box, and we're excited to give our Airstream community access to such a unique and useful tool. Here's to never hitching or unhitching in the dark again."

Airstream, the manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. Airstream's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Airstream Supply Company was established to further that dream by supplying its customers with gear, apparel, and products needed to make their adventures the best they can be. Airstream Supply Company features HEADSPIN Outdoors as a gift offering for premier outdoor adventure gear.

"The HEADSPIN-Airstream synergy makes perfect sense, and we're honored to inspire adventure alongside such a renowned, iconic company," said Chris Grider, founder of HEADSPIN. "We know our featured product through Airstream Supply Company will help make your adventure the best it can be."

HEADSPIN's adaptable lighting solution is intended to function across all the activities of an outdoor enthusiast. A rugged and rechargeable cube-shape powerhouse connects to various accessory mounts via the patented SPINDOCK™ magnetic connection that quickly locks into place, easily turning HEADSPIN into a flashlight, a headlamp or rail mount – for things like bicycle handlebars, boat or ATV rails, etc.

Additionally, the light unit has the standalone capability to magnetically connect to any ferrous metallic surface to be used as a magnetic task light.

"Our goal was well-designed and thoughtful simplicity," says Grider. "Any time we were packing to camp, hunt, or fish, we always packed multiple lights. Sometimes a flashlight, sometimes a headlamp but most of the time both. We wanted to cut down on the decision-making process, reduce the clutter, and develop a streamlined lighting solution. HEADSPIN is a rechargeable and versatile lighting product that we can conveniently grab and go."

The HEADSPIN light, weighing in at just two ounces, is intuitive and straightforward - four buttons control on/off, four intensity settings, spot/flood, and flash mode. The lithium-ion batteries are chargeable via a proprietary wall-mounted charger or micro-USB and will deliver up to 40 hours of continuous use. The light also carries an IP66 weather-resistance rating and is tested to withstand a 2-meter drop.

"We spent considerable time designing and engineering HEADSPIN to cover various lifestyle needs of the outdoor enthusiast," said Grider. "There are plenty of bright rechargeable lights and plenty that hold a charge for a long time. None do both and match the versatility of HEADSPIN, making it the perfect companion for Airstream customers."

More About HEADSPIN

HEADSPIN is currently stocked in more than 70 independent specialty retail locations across the country and growing quickly. For more information, visit headspinoutdoors.com. For product review requests, contact Jason Hartline at 806-543-8749 or by emailing jason@headspinoutdoors.com.

SOURCE HEADSPIN Outdoors

Related Links

http://www.headspinoutdoors.com

